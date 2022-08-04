Cubs Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar (21) is congratulated by teammate Yadier Molina (4) after hitting a walk-off single during the ninth inning to defeat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Newly acquired José Quintana won in his debut with St. Louis, Tyler O'Neill and Nolan Arenado homered and the Cardinals beat Chicago 7-2, completing a doubleheader sweep of the Cubs on Thursday night.

The Cardinals won the opener 4-3 as Lars Nootbaar hit a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth.

