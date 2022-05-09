PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jose Quintana pitched six scoreless innings for his first win since 2019 and the first victory by a Pittsburgh starting pitcher this season as the Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Monday night.
The Pirates also ended a 16-game losing streak against the Dodgers dating to 2018 and snapped Los Angeles' six-game winning streak.
Quintana (1-1) allowed four hits and four walks while striking out five. His previous win came on Sept. 5, 2019 at Milwaukee while pitching for the Chicago Cubs.
The veteran left-hander has been plagued by injuries and ineffectiveness in recent seasons, going 20 starts and 42 appearances between victories.
"Huge," Quintana said. "It's tough to get hurt. I kept working hard. I knew this day would come one day. I'm really happy to get a win against a team like that. It's good. Just keep rolling. All the starters get confidence, and we can do it."
The Pirates finally got their first win from a starter in their 28th game, a major league record to begin a season. The old mark was set by the Baltimore Orioles in 1989 when they started 0-21.
"You guys are more enamored about (the streak) than I am," Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. "We just want to get wins, regardless of who gets the credit."
Pittsburgh's last victory over the Dodgers came on June 6, 2018. Los Angeles had also won 25 of the previous 27 games between the teams.
"It's baseball," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. "They outhit us and they outpitched us tonight and that's the ballgame. I thought Quintana was really good."
Julio Urias (2-2) allowed two runs in six-plus innings while scattering 11 hits. He struck out four and walked none.
Pittsburgh rookie Jack Suwinski hit his first career home run, a two-run shot to center field in the eighth inning off Robbie Erlin, to push the lead to 5-0. Michael Perez also connected for the Pirates.
"You think about it for a long time and it's still mind-blowing when it happens," Suwinski said with a smile.
Pinch-hitter Edwin Rios' leadoff home run in the ninth inning off David Bednar kept the NL West-leading Dodgers from being shut out for the first time this season.
Ke'Bryan Hayes had three hits for the Pirates while Bryan Reynolds, Michael Chavis, Yoshi Tsutsugo, Diego Castillo and Ben Gamel added two hits each.
The top six hitters in the order were a combined 13 for 23.
The Pirates opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Chavis lined a triple to center field and scored on Tsutsugo's sacrifice fly.
Perez led off the seventh with his homer, ending Urias' night. Chavis added a sac fly later in the inning.
The Dodgers put runners on first and second in the second, third and seventh innings but failed to capitalize. They left eight runners on base, though Mookie Betts extended his hitting streak to 10 games.
YANKEES 1, RANGERS 0
NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning before Eli White singled, and Anthony Rizzo doubled in a run in the bottom half to lift New York over Texas for the Yankees' sixth straight series win.
A 27-year-old left-hander making his 22nd big league start and sixth this season, Cortes pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings, walked four and struck out 11, one shy of his high. He threw 68 of 103 pitches for strikes.
White, the Rangers' No. 9 batter lofted a 2-2 fastball into short center field for a clean hit on Cortes' final pitch. Clay Holmes (4-0) relieved and got Marcus Semien to ground into a double play.
Aaron Judge singled in the eighth off Brett Martin (0-3) and Rizzo, in a 2-for-31 slide, lofted a curveball to the opposite-field gap in left-center.
Aroldis Chapman allowed a two-out single to Jonah Heim in the ninth, then retired Nick Solak on a flyout to finish the two-hitter for his seventh save.
ORIOLES 6, ROYALS 1
BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Wells pitched six strong innings to earn his first victory of the season and Baltimore used a six-run fifth inning to surge past Kansas City.
Baltimore has won four of five for the first time this season and finished its homestand 5-4. Kansas City has lost seven of its past nine to fall a season-high eight games under .500.
Wells (1-2) allowed Ryan O'Hearn's RBI single in the first, but cruised through the rest of his start. He retired 15 of the last 18 batters he faced and struck out three in the longest outing of his career.
The Orioles had only four hits in their fifth-inning rally against Royals starter Carlos Hernández (0-2).
REDS 10, BREWERS 5
CINCINNATI (AP) — Colin Moran homered in his third straight at-bat, Brandon Drury and Kyle Farmer each hit a three-run homer, and Cincinnati won two straight games for the first time this season.
The Reds, baseball's worst team at 6-23, bounced back after being swept in three games at Milwaukee last week by a combined score of 34-12.
Moran connected in the second inning off Brandon Woodruff (3-2) to make it 1-0. His first longball of the season was a grand slam in the sixth inning of Sunday's 7-3 win over the Pirates, and he hit a two-run blast in his next at-bat.
Luis Castillo, who missed all of spring training and the first 28 games with a right shoulder strain, made his season debut for Cincinnati. Luis Cessa (1-0) escaped the fifth before allowing two runs in the sixth.
ATHLETICS 2, TIGERS 0
DETROIT (AP) — Paul Blackburn threw 6 2/3 strong innings to improve to 4-0 as Oakland beat Detroit to snap a season-high nine-game losing streak.
Tony Kemp hit a solo home run in the third and Chad Pinder added an RBI single in the fourth.
Blackburn gave up four hits and struck out three before leaving in the seventh inning. Despite walking two batters, rookie Dany Jiménez escaped damage and earned his fifth save to finish off the four-hitter.
Michael Pineda (1-2) took the loss, despite allowing only two runs on six hits in 6.2 innings. Javier Báez and manager A.J. Hinch were ejected after arguing balls and strikes in the ninth after Báez was called out on strikes.
