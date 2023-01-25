TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 14 points and No. 2 Alabama rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat Mississippi State 66-63 on Wednesday night.
The Crimson Tide (18-2, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) had to climb out of a hole and then hold on two days after reaching the program's highest ranking since rising to No. 1 in the 2002-03 season. The result was a ninth straight win and the first real scare during that stretch.
The Bulldogs (12-8, 1-7) had one last chance to tie but Noah Gurley blocked Shakeel Moore's 3-point attempt in the final seconds. They had also had two potential tying shots at the end of a 61-59 loss to Florida over the weekend.
Quinerly had four assists for the Tide and scored nine in the second half. Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney both scored 13, and Clowney had eight rebounds.
Clowney made two free throws and Quinerly went 1 of 2 in the final minutes.
Tolu Smith led Mississippi State with 15 points and seven rebounds. Dashawn Davis added 14.
It was Alabama's first home game since the Jan. 15 arrest of reserve forward Darius Miles on a capital murder charge.
The Tide trailed by as many as 11 in the first half. Alabama didn't take its first lead until going up 48-46 on Rylan Griffen's 3-pointer with 9:19 left. It came after Miller took a charge on the other end.
The Bulldogs' Davis was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three foul shots for a team that started 1 of 5 from the line.
Then Quinerly sparked Alabama with two straight assists to Clowney for an alley oop and a layup. He hit a jump shot and two free throws and then Mark Sears made a layup for a 63-55 lead with 3:30 left.
The Bulldogs cut it to 66-63 on Smith's basket with 49 seconds remaining and stayed alive after Sears' missed 3.
Smith had scored just five points and gone 3 of 15 from the free throw line in the last meeting, a 78-67 Alabama win in the teams' SEC opener on Dec. 28.
Alabama cut this one to 36-29 at halftime on Dominick Welch's 3-pointer at the buzzer, the second for the St. Bonaventure transfer brought in largely for his shooting. Mississippi State briefly pushed its back to double digits early in the second half.
NO. 3 HOUSTON 82, UCF 71
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Emanuel Sharp came off the bench to score 18 points and Houston bounced back from a loss that knocked it from the top spot in the rankings, beating UCF.
Jarace Walker added 17 points, Jamal Shead had 14 points and 10 assists, and Marcus Sasser also scored 14 for the Cougars (19-2, 7-1 American Athletic Conference), who lost 56-55 at home to Temple on Sunday.
Ithiel Horton scored 18 points and Taylor Hendricks had 17 for UCF (13-7, 4-4). Hendricks' three-point play capped a 6-0 run that pulled the Knights within 67-62 with 7:02 remaining.
NO. 4 TENNESSEE 70, GEORGIA 41
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and seven assists and Tennessee held its 10th opponent to 50 or fewer points.
Tobe Awaka came off the bench to score 10 points. Santiago Vescovi had six rebounds, four assists and six steals to go with his eight points as Tennessee (17-3, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) got its first win at home since having its 25-game home winning streak stopped by Kentucky more than a week ago.
The Bulldogs (13-7, 3-4), who managed just 29% shooting from the field, were led by Terry Roberts with 11 points.
NO. 13 XAVIER 82, NO. 19 UCONN 79
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Souley Boum scored 21 points, Colby Jones added 20 and Xavier won its 13th in 14 games.
Jack Nunge had 12 points and Jerome Hunter added 11 for Xavier (17-4, 9-1 Big East), which led by 17 in the first half and 39-24 at halftime.
Jordan Hawkins scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half for UConn (16-6, 5-6), leading a comeback that fell just short. Tristen Newton added 23 points for the Huskies.
TEXAS A&M 79, NO. 15 AUBURN 63
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Tyrece Radford had 30 points and nine rebounds and Texas A&M beat No. Auburn, ending the nation's longest active home winning streak at 28 games.
The Aggies (14-6, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) used a strong offensive start to hand Auburn its first loss at Neville Arena since Feb. 23, 2021. Texas A&M shot 58.6% from the field in the first half to build a 45-30 lead.
Wade Taylor IV made all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half and finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Aggies. Texas A&M had only made a combined six 3-pointers in its previous two games, but it matched that total inside the first 14 minutes and finished 7 of 19 from long range.
Johni Broome and Wendell Green Jr. each scored 16 points for the Tigers (16-4, 6-2), who had won five straight games overall.
The Aggies closed the first half on a 13-2 run. Auburn tried to rally but got no closer than eight points after halftime.
NO. 23 PROVIDENCE 79, BUTLER 58
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins had 16 points and seven rebounds as Providence dominated Butler inside.
Devin Carter added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Friars (16-5, 8-2 Big East), who have won two straight since back-to-back losses at Creighton and Marquette. Providence had a 42-24 rebounding edge and outscored the Bulldogs 48-20 in the paint.
Eric Hunter Jr. had 12 points and Jayden Taylor scored 10 with a team-high five rebounds for Butler (11-11, 3-8).
___
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.