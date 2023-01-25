TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 14 points and No. 2 Alabama rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat Mississippi State 66-63 on Wednesday night.

The Crimson Tide (18-2, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) had to climb out of a hole and then hold on two days after reaching the program's highest ranking since rising to No. 1 in the 2002-03 season. The result was a ninth straight win and the first real scare during that stretch.

