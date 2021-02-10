After cold shooting for most of the second half Tuesday night, the Harding Academy Wildcats found instant offense in about 15 seconds late in the fourth, which was enough for a 38-33 win over Cave City at Harris Gym.
Cave City didn’t make things easy. Down by a point with less than a minute to go, Harding Academy needed a play.
They got two.
Senior Ty Dugger’s reverse layup put the Wildcats up by a point at 34-33. Senior Caden Sipe then stole the inbounds pass and got the ball to Jackson Fox, who hit a three and sealed the game for Harding Academy.
“I thought we played extremely well on the defensive end and to have a lead with 46 seconds and the ball is all you can ask for,” Cave City coach Jimmy Summers said. “Harding is so good on their home floor and they showed why. Coach [Brad] Francis and his kids are so relentless and driven. I was proud of our guys for being there at the end and having a chance.”
Francis said he had never seen a quick turn “at the end of a game like that.”
“I don’t think either team shot the ball the way they are capable of and so that made every possession really valuable and fortunately, we were able to have a couple of good ones late,” Francis said. “Ty hits a tough reverse layup, Sipe comes up with the steal on the inbounds and, of course, Jackson’s three-point shot was sort of like a dagger as far as the time and score of that point.”
The game was tied on three occasions and for most of the fourth quarter because of that cold shooting by both teams, but neither coach had overtime in their heads.
“Actually that never really crossed my mind,” Francis said. “When Ty’s layup put us up one, and we stole it, I thought we would end at the free throw line. Apparently, Jackson had a different thought.”
Harding Academy made a splash early with a pair of threes, one by Adam Fager and another by Caden Sipe, who had 13 points.
That sparked a punch-for-punch with Sipe and Ethan Ball and Levi Verser for Cave City. The result at the three-minute mark was 13-11 in favor of the ‘Cats.
A three by Luke Walling gave the Cavemen their first lead of the night at 14-13 late in the first quarter.
To break away from the early theme, the Wildcats took the lead back at the foul line and preserved it with defense.
Harding Academy led 17-14 after the first eight minutes.
It took the better part of the second quarter for Cave City to put more points on the board. With 1:55 to go in the half, Ethan Ball’s reverse layup represented the Cavemen’s first tallies of the quarter.
That cut a margin of nine points to seven. Harding Academy led 25-18 at the half.
A three by Ball and a fast-break layup by Britton Smith got the Cavemen to within two.
A layup by Maddox Moreland, who finished with 11, tied the game at 27-27 after three straight empty offensive trips for Cave City.
A three by Sipe at the buzzer spun out of the rim to keep the score tied at 29-29.
Tied at 30-30 after both teams hit a foul shot, Sipe got a jumper early in the fourth.
Neither team could find the net for the next five-plus minutes until a three by Cave City’s Moreland with three minutes to go gave Cave City a one-point lead at 33-32.
