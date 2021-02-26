BRADFORD — The Bradford Lady Eagles qualified for the regional tournament with a 53-14 win over Abundant Life on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the 1A-5 district tournament at the Bradford High School Gym.
Bradford scored the first 12 points of the game to lead 12-0 with 2:18 left in the first quarter. Hailey Osborn started the run with a 3-pointer. She then hit 1 of 2 free throws. Ella Colebank scored four in a row. Osborn then scored again before Abrenna Boatman scored off a steal.
After Abundant Life’s Megan Bean scored with 1:09 left in the first quarter, Boatman hit a 3-pointer to make the score 15-2. Abundant Life’s Chandler Farmer hit a 3-pointer late in the quarter to make the score 15-5.
Bradford pushed its lead to 21-5, scoring the first six points of the second quarter. Kendyl Stevens scored the first two points before Colebank scored four in a row. Bradford led 36-10 at halftime.
The Lady Eagles pushed their lead to 48-10 with 1:15 left in the third quarter following a basket by Colebank. Bradford outscored Abundant Life 5-2 in the fourth quarter.
“That’s kind of what we wanted to do,” Bradford coach Heath Swiney said of jumping out to a big lead. “That’s what we’ve talked about. We started back practicing Sunday after the snowstorm. The last time we played was Feb. 8 before tonight.”
Swiney said he brought in the junior boys basketball team to scrimmage his team Tuesday.
“We just talked about what we knew we could do to them,” he said of the Lady Owls. “We needed to do that because we needed to work out some kinks, get our legs back underneath us and try to get it over as quick as possible where we could rest people. We have a tough game tomorrow night [Friday] at Clarendon.”
Colebank led Bradford with 11 points. Boatman had 10. Kaci Stevens and Kaitlyn Mitchell added 8 points apiece. Kendyl Stevens had 7. Osborn scored 5. Emma Neighbors and Laura Burrus scored two each.
Prior to the snowstorm last week, Bradford had had its share of stoppages because of COVID-19.
“It’s been tougher on the kids than it has me,” Swiney said. “You get them going and then you’re off. We played Brinkley on Jan. 12. COVID went through the school and athletics. From the Brinkley game until Feb. 8, we did not have a game because of COVID and the protocols to return to play. It’s hard on the kids than it is us coaches.”
The regional tournament is next week at Mount Vernon-Enola High School.
