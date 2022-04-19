MIAMI (AP) — Albert Pujols had two hits and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Adam Wainwright (2-1) allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks.
Tommy Edman tripled, singled and drove in two runs, and Paul Goldschmidt also had two hits for St. Louis.
Now getting some playing time as a designated hitter in his return to the Cardinals, Pujols is 6 for 9 against left-handers.
"He's taking really good at bats, specifically against left-handers," St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. "He feels good about it and we feel equally as good about it. He understands how to attack a lefty, shown it through his career."
Marlins' starter Jesús Luzardo allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Luzardo (0-1) struck out three and walked two.
"Sounded like a lot of missed spots for the most part, with the ball getting over the middle of the plate and not getting the height that he wanted," Miami manager Don Mattingly said of Luzardo's outing.
Wainwright walked two in the first inning, then settled down after third baseman Nolan Arenado reached near the foul line to grab Avisaíl García's hard grounder and made a long throw to Goldschmidt. The first baseman stretched to catch Arenado's throw and get Garcia and end the early Marlins threat.
"Nothing surprising from our defense, that's why we have the best defense in the league," Wainwright said. "They are incredible every night. Nolan ran two or three miles throwing that ball. It's so much to watch these guys work."
The 42-year-old Pujols stretched a bloop hit near right the-field foul line into a double in the second inning and came home on Paul DeJong's double. DeJong scored from second on Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s throwing error.
"He's going to sleep good tonight," said Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, Pujols' teammate of eight seasons during his first stint in St. Louis.
Tyler O'Neill had an RBI single in the third before Pujols singled and raced home from first on Edman's triple to right-center.
Edman added a run-scoring single in the fifth.
Wainwright and Molina made their 307th start together, surpassing the Chicago White Sox battery of Red Faber and Ray Schalk for third most in a big league career.
Bryan De Cruz homered for Miami in the sixth. Wainwright was lifted after allowing Brian Anderson's two-out single.
"I still have some work to do on fastball command," Wainwright said. "But I threw some good pitches when I needed to tonight."
Relievers T.J. McFarland and Ryan Helsley got the next seven outs around three hits and Giovanny Gallegos worked a perfect ninth.
METS 5-2, GIANTS 4-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and New York rode its $130 million ace to a victory over San Francisco for a doubleheader sweep.
Scherzer (3-0) was overpowering for 5 2/3 innings before seeming to hit a wall. His velocity dipped and control wavered over consecutive walks to Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Belt, and then Darin Ruf ripped an RBI single for San Francisco's first hit.
The 37-year-old Scherzer, slowed late in spring training by a balky right hamstring, finished out the sixth and then tossed a 1-2-3 seventh. Drew Smith allowed the Giants' only other hit in the eighth and Trevor May worked the ninth to earn his first save.
Budding Giants ace Logan Webb (1-1) was uncharacteristically wild and allowed three runs in 3 2/3 shaky innings.
In the first game, Francisco Lindor lined a walk-off single in the 10th after a big stretch by Pete Alonso bailed him out in the top of the inning.
Lindor's single to center against Jarlín García (1-1) scored automatic runner Brandon Nimmo from third.
A half-inning earlier, Lindor's throw on Thairo Estrada's grounder pulled Alonso off the bag at first base, apparently allowing Brandon Belt to score. Replays showed Alonso just barely held the base with his right foot, and umpires overruled the safe call. That kept Adam Ottavino (1-0) in line for the win.
NATIONALS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 1, GAME 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Victor Robles had Washington's first hit, an RBI double off Madison Bumgarner with two outs in the fifth inning, and the Nationals beat Arizona in the opener of a doubleheader.
The announced crowd was 9,261, the fewest for a home game without pandemic restrictions since the team moved to Washington from Montreal for the 2005 season.
Josiah Gray (2-1) went 5 1/3 innings for Washington, allowing just one run and three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts against Arizona's struggling lineup.
Bumgarner (0-1) gave up two unearned runs and two hits in his five innings.
NATIONALS 1, DIAMONDBACKS 0, GAME 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joan Adon became the first Washington starter to finish six innings in 2022, throwing 6 1/3 scoreless as the Nationals swept a doubleheader.
Adon (1-2), a 23-year-old right-hander making his fourth appearance in the majors, gave up three hits and walked two while striking out five.
Victor Robles singled to lead off the sixth against Arizona spot starter Tyler Gilbert (0-1) before coming around to score the lone run on a double by César Hernández.
In the ninth, Tanner Rainey put the first three batters aboard via a walk and two singles, then retired the next three for his third save.
YANKEES 4, TIGERS 2
DETROIT (AP) — Gerrit Cole lasted a career-low 1 2/3 innings, and Clarke Schmidt combined with four relievers to pitch three-hit shutout ball and lead New York past Detroit.
Cole matched his career high of five walks and allowed two runs and one hit — a single by Detroit's Miguel Cabrera, his 2,996th hit.
New York's bullpen got 22 outs without allowing a run. Schmidt (1-2) allowed two hits in 3 1/3 innings for his first major league win.
Wandy Peralta got five outs, Clay Holmes two and Miguel Castro and Aroldis Chapman three each, with Chapman pitching a perfect ninth for his second save.
Tigers starter Tyler Alexander (0-1) gave up two unearned runs, one hit and two walks in one inning.
BREWERS 5, PIRATES 2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 and allowed two runs in seven innings as Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.
The Brewers had a season-low three hits but won their third straight. The Pirates had a season-low four hits.
Burnes (1-0) gave up four hits and didn't walk anybody. Josh Hader worked the ninth for his fifth save.
JT Brubaker (0-2) allowed two hits and four runs, two earned, in five innings.
RAYS 6, CUBS 5
CHICAGO (AP) — Wander Franco hit his first homer of the season, a two-run bomb to left-center in the third inning, and Tampa Bay held on to beat Chicago.
Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki drew three walks but his nine-game hitting streak came to an end, leaving him tied with Akinori Iwamura for the longest hitting streak by a Japanese-born player to start a career.
Opener Matt Wisler got the first five outs for the Rays and Josh Fleming (2-1) worked the next 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits. Andrew Kittredge, the sixth Rays pitcher, retired the final six Chicago batters for his second save.
Justin Steele (1-1) allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings.
RED SOX 2, BLUE JAYS 1
BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and Boston beat Tampa bay despite getting held to three hits.
Kiké Hernández and Trevor Story had back-to-back doubles in the third for Boston.
Hansel Robles (1-0) threw 1 2/3 hitless innings in relief. Garrett Whitlock pitched a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.
Wong lofted a flyball to right field against right-hander Yimi Garcia (0-1) that scored Bobby Dalbec, who opened the inning by reaching on an error by shortstop Bo Bichette.
ROYALS 4, TWINS 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice and Hunter Dozier hit another go-ahead home run to lift Kansas City over Minnesota.
Perez homered in the fourth off Chris Archer and tied the score 3-3 in the sixth when he went deep against Tyler Duffey (0-2). Out out later, Dozier hit a tiebreaking home run.
Amir Garrett (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings, combining with four other pitchers for 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief. Josh Staumont pitched a perfect ninth for his second save in as many games.
