CHICAGO (AP) — Albert Pujols reached out and drove Drew Smyly's high fastball through the night sky at Wrigley Field.
Just like that, it was over. Put Smyly on Pujols' list.
Pujols hit career homer No. 693, Jordan Montgomery pitched a one-hitter and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 on Monday for their season-high eighth straight victory.
Pujols led off the seventh with a drive to left-center for his seventh homer in his last 10 games and No. 14 overall in his final big league season. There was a noticeable round of cheers from the crowd of 29,719 as the three-time NL MVP rounded the bases on his second hit of the night.
"I think at the end of the day you know you have to trust your work, and that's something that I do," the 42-year-old Pujols said. "I come out here, no matter where I'm playing, and continue to do my work for 22 years."
Pujols matched Barry Bonds' major league record by homering off his 449th different pitcher. It was Pujols' 940th multihit game, snapping a tie with Paul Waner for 10th on the career list.
Smyly (5-7) called it a tough way to lose, given the pitch was way out of the strike zone.
"I was thinking just change his eye level and like, you know, don't let him hit it obviously was my thought," Smyly said.
"But he's 'The Machine' for a reason. He's back."
That one run was all Montgomery (7-3) needed. The left-hander struck out seven and walked none in his first career complete game, improving to 4-0 with a sparkling 0.35 ERA in four starts since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with the New York Yankees.
"Every bullpen I'm working on something and then when I get to take the ball, I'm competing and just trying to make pitches," he said.
Rookie Christopher Morel doubled with two out in the third for Chicago's only hit. Morel hustled into third when shortstop Paul DeJong mishandled the relay from left fielder Tyler O'Neill. But Montgomery retired Nick Madrigal on a grounder to DeJong, ending the inning.
Montgomery threw 99 pitches for the NL Central leaders in the opener of a five-game series, 65 for strikes.
"That's a pretty special outing," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said.
Chicago wasted a sharp performance by Smyly (5-7) in its second straight loss after a five-game win streak. The lefty allowed four hits, struck out six and walked two in seven innings.
"He's throwing the ball really well for us," manager David Ross said. "That was a really impressive night from both starters, obviously."
YANKEES 4, METS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge connected off Max Scherzer for his major league-leading 47th home run, Andrew Benintendi drove in two runs and the Yankees beat the Mets for their first Subway Series win this season.
The Yankees, in a historic skid with 14 losses in 18 games coming into this matchup in the Bronx, built a 3-0 lead on DJ LeMahieu's first-inning sacrifice fly, Judge's home run off Scherzer (9-3) in the third and doubles by Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Benintendi in the fifth.
Yankees rookie Oswaldo Cabrera misplayed a popup in the fifth, and the Mets' Daniel Vogelbach followed with a two-run homer that made it 3-2.
Domingo Germán (2-2) gave up two runs — one earned — in 6 1/3 innings. Jonathan Loaisiga finished with four outs in a row for his first save since Aug. 17 last year.
Scherzer (9-3) allowed four runs for the second straight start, raising his ERA from 1.93 to 2.33 in the two outings. He gave up seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.
BRAVES 2, PIRATES 1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Odorizzi struck out seven and Michael Harris II hit a two-run homer to lead Atlanta past Pittsburgh.
The Braves have won 12 of 14 to pull within three games of the New York Mets in the NL East.
Odorizzi (5-5) allowed one run on four hits in six innings, retiring 14 of the final 15 batters he faced.
Harris hit the 13th homer of his rookie season into the left-field bleachers off a curveball from Roansy Contreras (3-4).
Kenley Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 29th save.
RANGERS 2, TWINS 1
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Adolis García homered and Corey Seager singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as Texas beat Minnesota.
Twins star outfielder Byron Buxton exited in the seventh with right hip tightness.
A.J. Alexy (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Cole Ragans. Brett Martin, José Leclerc and Matt Moore blanked the Twins the rest of the way, with Moore earning his third save of the season.
Sonny Gray (7-4) gave up two runs on five hits while fanning six. The Twins turned a triple play behind him in the fourth.
Texas took three of four in the weekend wraparound series and is 5-3 since replacing Chris Woodward with interim manager Tony Beasley last week.
RAYS 2, ANGELS 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth inning and Tampa Bay beat Los Angeles.
Jeffrey Springs (6-3) pitched effectively into the sixth inning for the Rays, who have won eight of 10 and moved a half-game ahead of Toronto and Seattle in the AL wild-card race.
Arozarena hit his 17th homer of the season off Tucker Davidson (2-4) after Mike Trout had tied the game in the fifth with an RBI single.
Shawn Armstrong pitched the ninth to earn his first save for the Rays.
PHILLIES 4, REDS 1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Syndergaard pitched seven strong innings to stay unbeaten with Philadelphia.
Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott hit back-to-back homers for the Phillies off Cincinnati's Luis Cessa (3-2).
Syndergaard (8-8) allowed one run on three hits with one strikeout and two walks.
Philadelphia moved ahead of idle San Diego into the second NL wild-card spot.
ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting Kansas City past Chicago.
Joe Kelly (1-3), the seventh of eight White Sox pitchers, hit a pair of batters to start the inning. Ryan O'Hearn singled, and Waters drew a five-pitch walk with one out to break a 4-all tie.
White Sox starter Michael Kopech exited the game after facing just four hitters, retiring none. Manager Tony La Russa said Kopech had a hamstring issue.
Amir Garrett (3-1) pitched a scoreless eighth and Scott Barlow finished for his 20th save.
