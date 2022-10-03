APTOPIX Cardinals Pirates Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates as he heads to first base after he hit career home run No. 703 during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

 Keith Srakocic

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs, but the St. Louis Cardinals lost to Pittsburgh 3-2 when the Pirates drew four consecutive walks in the ninth inning to force home the winning run.

The 42-year-old slugger connected off right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth. It was Pujols' 35th career home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark.

