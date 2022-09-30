Pirates Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols follows through on a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, Jack Flaherty allowed one run in six innings and the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Friday night.

Pujols mashed a slider from Johan Oveido 398 feet to left field in the fourth inning, his 22nd homer of the season.

