ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, Jack Flaherty allowed one run in six innings and the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Friday night.
Pujols mashed a slider from Johan Oveido 398 feet to left field in the fourth inning, his 22nd homer of the season.
In his first game against his former teammate, Oviedo became the 456th different pitcher Pujols has homered against. Pujols hadn't homered in a week since hitting Nos. 699 and 700 at Dodger Stadium last Friday.
"It was a good pitch to hit and I just put the best swing on the night on it," Pujols said. "That was it. A 1-2 count, just not trying to do too much."
The drive tied the game at 1-1. After a lengthy standing ovation, Pujols came out of the dugout and tipped his cap to the sellout crowd.
"It's pretty awesome," Pujols said. "I didn't know it was going to be like this. It's pretty good just to be embraced like this. I mean this is what I've been getting all year long but today was extra special. It was a great night overall."
Oviedo (4-3) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out four. The Cardinals traded him and infielder Malcom Nunez to the Pirates on Aug. 1. The deal brought starter Jose Quintana and reliever Chris Stratton to St. Louis.
Flaherty (2-1) gave up four hits, struck out six and walked two in his fifth start since returning from a right shoulder injury that sidelined him most of the season.
"I'm just getting more into a groove the more times (I) get out there. We're just continuing to execute pitches and it feels great," Flaherty said.
The right-hander improved to 9-1 with a 2.60 ERA in 14 career starts against the Pirates.
He was happy to be the beneficiary of Pujols' power.
"He's done it in a lot of my starts. I feel like every time I go out there he's going to hit one," Flaherty said. "I get to see the ball come off the bat and hear everybody, so it's fun when he does that."
Nolan Arenado put the Cardinals in front in the fifth inning with a single that dropped just in front of right fielder Jack Suwinski to score Brendan Donovan.
Ji Hwan Bae drove in the Pirates' only run with a bunt single past Flaherty to score Ben Gamel in the fourth.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton took a moment to appreciate Pujols' accomplishments.
"I think we're seeing one of the best hitters of our generation and he's had an unbelievable second half," Shelton said. "You cannot make mistakes to him right now. We made the one mistake to him and he hit it out of the ballpark. What he's done over the course of his career and especially what he's done over the second half is extremely special."
Ryan Helsley pitched a scoreless ninth for his 19th save in 23 opportunities.
BRAVES 5, METS 2
ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers off Jacob deGrom in the second inning and Dansby Swanson later connected off the Mets ace as Atlanta beat New York 5-2 to move into a tie for the NL East lead.
The defending World Series champion Braves are seeking to keep the Mets from winning one game in the three-game series and earn the tiebreaker between the teams. Atlanta, going for its fifth straight NL East title, has won eight of the 17 games in the season series.
Both teams are 98-59 with five games to go in the regular season.
Riley and Olson became the first players to hit back-to-back homers off deGrom (5-4) since Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson did it for the Braves on June 18, 2019.
Max Fried (14-7) allowed consecutive singles to begin the second before Francisco Álvarez grounded into a double play in his first major league at-bat. Fried departed after five innings, giving up one run on four hits.
Kenley Jansen hit a batter, gave up a single and issued a walk that loaded the bases one out in the ninth, but struck out the last two batters for his NL-high 38th save in 45 chances.
ORIOLES 2, YANKEES 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge didn't come close to hitting his 62nd home run, going 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as Baltimore beat New York.
Baltimore (81-76) assured it will stop a streak of four consecutive losing seasons and must win its remaining five games and get some help from Seattle and Tampa Bay in order to reach the playoffs.
Jordan Lyles (12-11) matched his career high for wins, allowing four hits in seven-plus innings. He tied his season high with nine strikeouts and walked one.
Domingo Germán (2-4) walked his first two batters in the sixth and retired Ryan Mountcastle on a groundout. Zack Britton relieved and walked Gunnar Henderson and then threw a pitch to pinch-hitter Jesús Aguilar that went to the backstop, allowing the go-ahead run to score.
Rookie DL Hall pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts for his first save since 2019 at Class A.
RAYS 7, ASTROS 3
HOUSTON (AP) — Drew Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings and Tampa Bay beat Houston to clinch a playoff spot for the fourth straight season.
Tampa Bay extended the longest postseason streak in franchise history and earned a playoff spot for the eighth time, all since 2008.
Despite the loss, Houston clinched home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs.
Rasmussen (11-7) held Houston to two runs and five hits.
Yandy Díaz doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs and scoring two. Taylor Walls homered and scored twice for the Rays.
Tampa Bay scored three times in the sixth, taking a 6-2 lead and chasing Framber Valdez (16-6).
GUARDIANS 6, ROYALS 3
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase closed for his major league-leading 40th save as Cleveland beat Kansas City.
Ramírez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good at 4-3 in the sixth inning with his 29th home run of the season, a 404-foot blast off Brady Singer (10-5).
Cleveland has won 10 of 11 and is a major league-best 21-4 since Sept. 5. The Royals dropped their fourth in a row.
Aaron Civale (4-6) threw six innings, allowing three runs — two earned — in winning his second straight start.
PHILLIES 5, NATIONALS 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit his 30th home run, Bailey Falter pitched six scoreless innings and Philadelphia beat Washington to stay in position for an NL wild card.
The game was supposed to be the opener of a day-night doubleheader, but the second game was rained out and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Philadelphia (84-72) snapped a five-game losing streak and leads Milwaukee by one-half game for the final wild card.
Falter (6-4) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six.
Nationals starter Erick Fedde (6-12) allowed three runs — two earned — on seven hits in five-plus innings.
BREWERS 1, MARLINS 0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes outpitched Sandy Alcantara, striking out seven in eight innings to lead Milwaukee past Miami.
The Brewers remained one-half game behind the Phillies for the final NL wild card.
Burnes (12-8) allowed four hits and lowered his ERA to 2.98. Devin Williams struck out three and worked around a pair of walks in the ninth for his 15th save.
Alcantara (14-9) struck out eight over his eight innings of work and held Milwaukee to five hits, two by rookie center fielder Garrett Mitchell, who scored on Rowdy Tellez's sacrifice fly in the sixth.
BLUE JAYS 9, RED SOX 0
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Raimel Tapia homered, Alek Manoah pitched six innings and playoff-bound Toronto beat Boston.
The Blue Jays had a clubhouse celebration after the game because they clinched an AL wild-card berth Thursday when the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles.
Guerrero hit a two-run shot off Nick Pivetta (10-12) in the third inning, his 31st.
Manoah (16-7) allowed two hits, struck out four and walked two, his eighth consecutive start allowing two earned runs or fewer.
Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi pitched the final three innings for his first career save.
TWINS 7, TIGERS 0
DETROIT (AP) — Jake Ryan allowed five hits in six innings and Minnesota handed Detroit its 22nd shutout loss of the season.
Detroit had its six-game winning streak snapped and surpassed the 1973 New York Yankees and 1976 Chicago White Sox, whose 21 times shut out were the most in the American League in the DH era.
Ryan (13-8) walked one and struck out eight. Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer for the Twins.
Tigers starter Tyler Alexander (4-11) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks in five innings.
CUBS 6, REDS 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Adrian Sampson threw seven efficient innings, Nico Hoerner drove in three runs and Chicago won its fifth straight.
Sampson (4-5) gave up one run on three hits, struck out six and walked two in his 97-pitch outing.
Reds starter Graham Ashcraft (5-5) gave up six runs, five earned, in 2 2/3 innings. Cincinnati has lost four straight and seven of eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.