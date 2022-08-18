Rockies Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols tips his cap after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep.

"We're playing right now, I think the way that we were expecting ourselves to play early in the year," Pujols said. "We didn't, but we had some glimpses here and there. Now we're playing the best baseball we have played all year long."

