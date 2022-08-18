ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep.
"We're playing right now, I think the way that we were expecting ourselves to play early in the year," Pujols said. "We didn't, but we had some glimpses here and there. Now we're playing the best baseball we have played all year long."
Wainwright called Pujols "incredible."
"He looks the same as when he left to me," Wainwright said. "This is what he's supposed to look like, here this stadium, doing these things."
The Elias Sports Bureau said the Cardinals were the first team in big league history to have a player at least 40 years old hit a grand slam and another at least 40 to pitch seven shutout innings in the same game. Pujols is 42, two years older than Wainwright.
The Rockies lost starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the second inning to leg injuries. Senzatela crumpled to the ground after attempting to cover first base and Blackmon was removed an inning after beating out an infield single.
Rockies manager Bud Black said Blackmon is not expected to go on the injured list, but will probably not start in the next game. He wasn't as confident on Senzatela's outlook. Both players will be re-evaluated tomorrow.
"Antonio is going to get a MRI in the morning," Black said. "He definitely has a (left) knee sprain to a certain extent. How significant? We won't know until tomorrow. Devastating, right?"
The NL Central-leading Cardinals won their fourth in a row and sent Colorado to its fifth straight loss. St. Louis has won 12 of its last 13 home games and has taken 12 straight from the Rockies at Busch Stadium.
Pujols hit his 690th career home run, connecting off Austin Gomber and capping a five-run third that made it 10-0. It was Pujols' 16th career grand slam — his first as a pinch hitter — and it moved him into a tie with Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Dave Kingman for 10th-most slams of all-time.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said went with the unconventional decision to pinch-hit Pujols in the third inning for designated hitter Brendan Donovan because he liked the matchup against Gomber.
"He's been killing lefties," Marmol said. "The game's never over, but you can put the game away there with a good swing and it's always good to get the crowd engaged. We felt good about it and he did his job."
Pujols added an RBI single.
"I think at the end of the day, just being part of a great organization, a great group of guys that want to win, young players they're watching, I'm blessed to be here, and just help those guys out," Pujols said. "It's fun, trust me."
Wainwright (10-9) gave up three hits, two of them infield singles. He struck out seven, walked none and retired his final 13 batters.
"My job today it was just to not mess it up," he said. "The offense was the story. They were incredible you know and Albert hitting the grand slam, I mean we're just kind of like living in his shadow right, which is where we should be."
Génesis Cabrera and Chris Stratton each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to complete the four-hitter.
Lars Nootbaar hit a two-run homer. Paul Goldschmidt added two doubles and a single.
Senzatela (3-7) struggled prior to his injury, giving up five runs in 1 2/3 innings. The right-hander is 0-5 with a 6.41 ERA in his eight road starts this season.
BRAVES 3, METS 2
ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried outpitched Jacob deGrom, ever so slightly, in a matchup of aces and rookie Michael Harris II bounced a go-ahead double in the seventh inning that sent Atlanta past New York.
The Braves won three of four in the series and moved within 3 1/2 games of the NL East-leading Mets. Atlanta has won nine of 10.
New York has dropped three of four after winning 17 of 20.
Fried (11-4) lasted seven innings, giving up two runs and four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
DeGrom (2-1) allowed five hits and three runs with no walks and nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.
In the ninth, Mets star Francisco Lindor was caught in no-man's-land on the bases and thrown out.
ASTROS 21, WHITE SOX 5
CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Bregman hit two homers and two doubles, driving in a career-high six runs and powering Houston past Chicago.
Houston's run total tied for the second most in team history — the Astros scored 23 against Baltimore in 2019.
The Astros wound up with 25 hits as Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Christian Vazquez tied career highs with four each.
Houston scored six times in the fourth inning, chasing Lucas Giolito (9-7) in taking a 10-0 lead.
Luis Garcia (10-8) blanked Chicago for the first four innings but gave up Yoan Moncada's three-run homer in the fifth.
BREWERS 5, DODGERS 3
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen homered twice, Hunter Renfroe also went deep and Milwaukee split a four-game series with major league-leading Los Angeles.
McCutchen had three RBIs in his 19th career multi-homer game.
Andrew Heaney (1-1) gave up all three homers. He struck out 10 but allowed five runs, five hits and one walk in 4 2/3 innings.
Corbin Burnes (9-5) allowed three runs, six hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. Devin Williams struck out the side in the ninth for his eighth save.
BLUE JAYS 9, YANKEES 2
NEW YORK (AP) — George Springer went 5-for-5, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run second inning off Frankie Montas, and Toronto beat slumping New York.
José Berríos (9-5) bounced back from a pair of rough outings to pitch 6 2/3 effective innings for the Blue Jays.
Coming off Josh Donaldson's walk-off grand slam to beat Tampa Bay on Wednesday night, New York lost for the 13th time in 17 games.
Montas (4-10) allowed six runs and eight hits in six innings in his home debut for the Yankees, who got him from Oakland ahead of the trade deadline.
DIAMONDBACKS 5, GIANTS 0
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out a career-high 12 in 7 1/3 innings, extending his shutout streak to 21 1/3 innings as Arizona beat San Francisco.
Gallen (9-2) limited the Giants to four hits and has won five straight decisions.
The D-backs chased Logan Webb (11-6) early and earned a split of the four-game series.
Webb gave up five runs, three earned, on nine hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.
RAYS 7, ROYALS 1
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Luis Patiño pitched strongly into the sixth inning, Yandy Díaz drove in three runs and Tampa Bay beat Kansas City.
The Rays have won five of six.
Patiño (1-1), recalled from Triple-A Durham to make his first big league appearance since July 23, gave up four hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings.
Díaz homered on the second pitch from Max Castillo (0-1) leading off the first, and had a two-run double during a during a five-run seventh off Brad Keller.
CUBS 3, ORIOLES 2
BALTIMORE (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a pair of homers, Adrian Sampson pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning and Chicago beat Baltimore.
Sampson (1-3) allowed four hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 5 2/3 innings, earning his first win since last Sept. 14 at Philadelphia.
Contreras then gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the sixth with a solo shot off Spenser Watkins (4-3).
Rafael Ortega also homered for the Cubs, who have won five of seven.
Brandon Hughes picked up his first career save.
RANGERS 10, ATHLETICS 3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe hit a three-run homer, Jonah Heim drove in two runs against his former team and Texas beat Oakland.
Dane Dunning (3-6) allowed two runs in six innings for his second consecutive win.
Texas completed a 4-3 homestand by splitting four games with the last-place A's.
Rookie Zach Logue (3-7) allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.
PIRATES 8, RED SOX 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit two home runs, JT Brubaker pitched seven shutout innings and Pittsburgh snapped a six-game skid.
Brubaker (3-10) allowed two hits, walked none and struck out seven. He gave up a leadoff single in the second to Alex Verdugo, who was caught stealing, and single to Xander Bogaerts with one out in the seventh.
Reynolds put Pittsburgh ahead 2-0 in the first with a drive to right off Josh Winckowski (5-6). After Newman singled in the fifth, Reynolds hit his team-leading 20th home run for a 6-0 lead.
