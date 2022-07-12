ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and St. Louis Cardinals ended Los Angeles' seven-game winning, beating the Dodgers 7-6 Tuesday night
The teams squared off for the first time this season. Their last matchup came in last season's NL wild-card game, when Chris Turner hit a two-run, walk-off homer off Alex Reyes for a 3-1 victory.
Andrew Knizner drove in three runs on three singles as St. Louis won its third straight.
Trea Turner had a two-run homer and single, and scored three runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman added a solo homer, two singles and an RBI double.
Juan Oviedo, the second of seven St. Louis pitchers, improved to 2-1 with the win. He worked 1 1/3 innings. Giovanny Gallegos gave up a leadoff homer to Freeman, but hung on in the ninth inning for his 10th save.
Pujols hit a 0-1 pitch into the left field seats with two outs in the second inning off Mitch White, who had retired the first five batters he faced before giving up consecutive hits in the second. It was Pujols' 685th career home run and sixth this season. He celebrated it in style, with a double high five with rapper Nelly.
Pujols, MLB's oldest player at 42 years old, is 11 homers behind Alex Rodriquez, who has career 696 homers. Pujols has hit homers off 446 pitchers in his career. Barry Bonds leads the way, hitting homers off 449 pitchers.
The Cardinals added two more runs in the second, stringing together a single, ground rule double, wild pitch and another single for a 3-0 lead.
The Dodgers scored a run in the third off Oviedo on a double by Freeman, scoring Trea Turner.
Gorman snapped an 0-for-12 skid with a two-out homer to center in the third, giving St. Louis a 4-1 lead. It was his eighth homer since joining the club May 20.
St. Louis added two runs in the fourth on singles by Knizner and Nolan Arenado, extending the lead to 6-1.
Turner hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Matthew Liberatore, who originally was scheduled to start the game. Hanser Alberto scored on a single by Austin Barnes in the sixth.
An RBI single by Will Smith cut the St. Louis advantage to 6-5 in the seventh. Rookie reliever Packy Naughton came on with the bases loaded and pitched out of the jam, getting two shallow fly outs and a strikeout of Cody Bellinger.
Knizner drove in Lars Nootbaar in the eighth for a run off David Price.
Freeman capped a 4 for 5 night with a lead off homer in the ninth.
Jordan Hicks started, serving as the opener, and threw 38 pitches in the 1 2/3 innings. It was Hicks' eighth start this year and his first since May 24, when he went four innings in a loss to the Blue Jays.
White (1-2) took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowing 10 hits and six runs.
RAYS 3, RED SOX 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Chris Sale worked five scoreless innings in his season debut, but the Boston bullpen couldn't hold a two-run lead against Tampa Bay.
Sale, out all season with a fracture in his right rib cage, allowed three hits with one walk and struck out five. The lefty reached 97 mph on his fastball during a 78-pitch, 53-strike outing.
Corey Kluber (5-5) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings to beat the Red Sox in consecutive starts.
The Rays went up 3-2 in the sixth when pinch-hitter Francisco Mejía had an RBI single off Matt Strahm (3-3). Two more runs scored when the Red Sox made two errors on the same play.
Brooks Raley worked the ninth for his fifth save in six chances.
ORIOLES 4, CUBS 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a two-run homer and made a big defensive play, and Baltimore beat Chicago for its ninth straight win.
Jorge Mateo also homered as Baltimore (44-44) reached .500 for the first time this season. It's the longest win streak for the Orioles since the franchise won 13 straight in September 1999.
Baltimore right-hander Jordan Lyles (6-7) pitched seven innings of two-run ball in his second straight win. Jorge López, the Orioles' lone All-Star selection, worked the ninth for his 17th save in 21 chances.
All-Star Ian Happ homered for Chicago, which dropped its fifth in a row. Adrian Sampson (0-1) allowed three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.
BRAVES 4, METS 1
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning, Adam Duvall went deep for two runs in the seventh and Atlanta trimmed New York's NL East lead to 1 1/2 games.
The Braves dropped the series opener to the Mets but haven't lost consecutive games since June 17-18. They are 30-9 since June 1, best in the major leagues over that span.
Atlanta had one hit against Mets starter David Peterson (5-2) before Olson crushed a slider 426 feet to center field, his 14th homer of the season.
Tyler Matzek (1-2) faced the minimum in 1 1/3 innings. A.J. Minter earned his fourth save with a perfect ninth.
BLUE JAYS 4, PHILLIES 3
TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos matched his career high by striking out 13 over six innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits and Toronto snapped a four-game losing streak.
Berríos (7-4) allowed three runs and six hits, improving to 5-0 in eight home starts. Jordan Romano finished for his 19th save in 22 chances.
Gurriel singled in the second, doubled and scored in the third, doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth and singled in the eighth.
Jeurys Familia (1-1) allowed one run and four hits in 1 1/3 innings as Philadelphia lost its third straight.
GUARDIANS 4, WHITE SOX 1, GAME 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched a three-hitter for his first complete game this year and José Ramírez and Amed Rosario drove in two runs apiece, sending Cleveland past Chicago in a doubleheader opener.
Bieber (4-5) struck out seven and walked none. He had been 0-2 in six starts since winning at Baltimore on June 3, the longest winless streak of his big league career.
Rosario had a pair of RBI doubles off Davis Martin (1-3), driving in Austin Hedges in the third and Myles Straw in the fifth.
WHITE SOX 7, GUARDIANS 0, GAME 2
CLEVELAND (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings, and Chicago split a doubleheader with Cleveland.
José Abreu, Luis Robert and Josh Harrison homered for Chicago, which had dropped four of six.
Cease (8-4) allowed five hits and walked three. The right-hander has not allowed more than one earned run in nine consecutive starts, posting a 0.53 ERA over his last 51 innings.
Abreu hit a two-run homer in the first against Konnor Pilkington (1-2), who ultimately allowed four runs — three earned — in five innings.
PIRATES 3, MARLINS 2
MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking RBI triple and Jake Marisnick homered for the second straight game as Pittsburgh beat Miami.
Diego Castillo had two hits for the Pirates in their fourth straight victory. Dillon Peters (5-2) worked 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief. David Bednar pitched the ninth for his 16th save.
Cruz made it 2-1 when he tripled home Castillo in the fifth. Cruz then scored on Jason Delay's single against Daniel Castano (1-3).
