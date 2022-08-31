Cardinals Reds Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman throws to first after forcing out Cincinnati Reds' Donovan Solano (7) on a double play hit into by Alejo Lopez during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

 Jeff Dean

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night.

In his final game in Cincinnati, Pujols shook off going hitless in five at-bats to deliver against Chase Anderson (0-2), driving in automatic runner Paul Goldschmidt with one out. Nootbaar went deep two batters later.

