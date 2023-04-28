SEARCY — Cade Pugh, a member of the Harding University football team from Helena, Alabama, is the men's 2023 M.E. Berryhill Award winner, and Sierra White from the track and field team was the women's winner.

The Berryhill Award is the highest award the Harding athletic department gives and is named after former coach and athletics director M.E. Berryhill. The honor is given to a senior male and female athlete who possesses the characteristics of athletic excellence and strength of character.

