SEARCY — Cade Pugh, a member of the Harding University football team from Helena, Alabama, is the men's 2023 M.E. Berryhill Award winner, and Sierra White from the track and field team was the women's winner.
The Berryhill Award is the highest award the Harding athletic department gives and is named after former coach and athletics director M.E. Berryhill. The honor is given to a senior male and female athlete who possesses the characteristics of athletic excellence and strength of character.
Pugh played in 45 games for the Bison football team and was a two-time All-American defensive back. In his career, he had 116 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups and five interceptions. As a senior, he became the first Harding player ever to lead his team in tackles for loss, pass breakups and interceptions in the same season.
Pugh was also two-time All-Super Region 3 and two-time First Team All-Great American Conference.
Pugh earned a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology and health in December 2021 and a Master of Science in Kinesiology and Sport Administration in December 2022.
Pugh is the 26th Harding football player to receive the Berryhill Award since its inception in 1963. The most recent were Romo Westbrook (2015), Park Parish (2017), Gavin De Los Santos (2018), Bryce Bray (2019) and Cole Chancey (2022).
White is a two-time First Team All-American in the indoor pole vault and is Harding's school-record holder in both the indoor and outdoor pole vault. White is a two-time Great American Conference pole vault champion and has 16 career event victories.
White has twice earned All-Academic honors from the United States Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association and is scheduled to graduate in May with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in information systems.
White is the 18th member of the Harding women's track team to earn the Berryhill Award. The most recent track and field honorees were Tiffany Chambers (2013), Kristen Celsor (2014), Ewa Zaborowska (2015), Kelsey Taylor (2016), Madison Drennan (2018) and Emily Shell-Collins (2020).
