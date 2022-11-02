Pugh

Cade Pugh returns an interception all the way back for a touchdown for Harding during the Bisons' 28-7 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday at First Security Stadium for Homecoming.

RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the ninth Football Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Henderson State's Korien Burrell and Southern Nazarene's Gage Porter shared Offensive Player of the Week; Harding's Cade Pugh earned Defensive Player of the Week and Arkansas Tech's Jesus Zizumbo claimed the Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

#theGAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Korien Burrell, Henderson State, RB, So., Beaumont, Texas Burrell set the Reddies' single-game record with five rushing touchdowns as Henderson State overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat Southern Nazarene, 42-41, in overtime. He scored each of the Reddies final four touchdowns, including a two-yard score in overtime. He finished with 135 yards on 26 carries.

