RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the ninth Football Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Henderson State's Korien Burrell and Southern Nazarene's Gage Porter shared Offensive Player of the Week; Harding's Cade Pugh earned Defensive Player of the Week and Arkansas Tech's Jesus Zizumbo claimed the Special Teams Player of the Week honor.
#theGAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Korien Burrell, Henderson State, RB, So., Beaumont, Texas Burrell set the Reddies' single-game record with five rushing touchdowns as Henderson State overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat Southern Nazarene, 42-41, in overtime. He scored each of the Reddies final four touchdowns, including a two-yard score in overtime. He finished with 135 yards on 26 carries.
#theGAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Gage Porter, Southern Nazarene, QB, Gr., Elk City, Oklahoma Porter ran for 188 yards and completed 11-of-16 passes for 149 yards against the Reddies. He ran for a school-record five touchdowns and added a touchdown pass. He forced overtime with a 23-yard run and a successful 2-point conversion with 52 seconds left. He established the Crimson Storm's single-season rushing yardage record.
#theGAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Cade Pugh, Harding, S, Sr., Helena, Alabama Pugh matched the team lead with nine tackles in the Bisons' 28-7 home win against Northwestern Oklahoma State. He collected 3.0 tackles for loss. Additionally, he intercepted a pair of passes. His first interception occurred in the end zone and resulted in a touchback. He returned the second interception 63 yards to set up a Harding touchdown.
#theGAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Jesus Zizumbo, Arkansas Tech, K, Sr., Springdale, Arkansas Zizumbo made three field goals, including the game-winning 44-yard try as time expired, against Southwestern Oklahoma State in Arkansas Tech's 22-21 win. The final kick gave him 40 made field goals in his Wonder Boy career, to set a school record. It marked the second-straight year he converted a game-winning field goal with time expiring against the Bulldogs.
Joyrion Chase, WR (Arkansas Tech), TJ Cole, RB (Ouachita Baptist), Marquis Gray, WR (Southeastern Oklahoma State), OB Jones, QB (Southern Arkansas)
Andrew Croker, DB (Henderson State), Maalik Hall, LB (Southeastern Oklahoma State), Josiah Johnson, DB (Ouachita Baptist), Melvin Smith Jr., DB (Southern Arkansas)
Joe Couch, P (Ouachita), Tristan Heaton, K (Henderson State), Austin Wilkerson, K (Southern Arkansas), Tyveon Williams, DB (Southeastern Oklahoma State)
