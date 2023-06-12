OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former UCLA softball star Megan Faraimo was one of 12 players with the option of choosing between two professional leagues after being drafted by both.

Faraimo chose Athletes Unlimited over Women's Professional Fastpitch. She knew some of the players from the Team USA program that were with Athletes Unlimited and she liked what she saw when she watched its games on ESPN last year.

