Cowboys Buccaneers Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

 Chris Carlson

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — So much for notion that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys might not be up to the challenge of beating Tom Brady.

Prescott played his best game in weeks, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to answer critics of "America's Team" with a 31-14 rout of Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night.

