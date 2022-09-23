It was a week of mixed results for White County-area high school volleyball teams in a mix of conference and non-conference matches. Rose Bud, Harding Academy and Beebe all picked up vital league wins while Riverview lost and won in a pair of non-conference matches. Unfortunately for Searcy fans, the Lady Lions continue to struggle in the 5A-East in the midst of a five-game losing streak after losing key players to season-ending injury. Bald Knob cannot catch a break and remain winless. Here is a breakdown of our local teams at the midpoint of the 2022 high-school volleyball season.

Riverview

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.