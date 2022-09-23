It was a week of mixed results for White County-area high school volleyball teams in a mix of conference and non-conference matches. Rose Bud, Harding Academy and Beebe all picked up vital league wins while Riverview lost and won in a pair of non-conference matches. Unfortunately for Searcy fans, the Lady Lions continue to struggle in the 5A-East in the midst of a five-game losing streak after losing key players to season-ending injury. Bald Knob cannot catch a break and remain winless. Here is a breakdown of our local teams at the midpoint of the 2022 high-school volleyball season.
Riverview
The Lady Raiders have had plenty of success in non-conference matches and sit .500 for the season with an 8-8 overall record, but that success so far has not transferred into the 3A-Northwest Conference play as they are currently 0-4 in league play.
The conference needle did not move for Riverview either way this week, as both of their matches were non-conference. Tuesday’s match at home against Midland was closer than the 0-3 final might indicate, as the first and third sets went down to the wire before Midland’s strong serve game ultimately won out. Riverview recovered on Thursday in a road match against Cedar Ridge with a 3-0 shutout in straight sets.
It is still early in the conference season for the Lady Raiders with a good chance of picking up not one, but two Northwest victories this coming week against 3-7 Bergman and winless Melbourne. Two wins could easily put Riverview back in the conference mix to secure a postseason bid. While this season has had its mix of ups and downs, the future looks bright for the Lady Raiders as freshman Alyse Lewis has quickly emerged as a net player with the potential to dominate with more experience under her belt. Sophomores Heidi Parrish and defensive specialist Illusion Preciado are also a solid players for head coach Rebecca Camp.
Searcy
Unfair may be an understatement for the Lady Lions, who were having a decent run until their Sept. 8 match against Nettleton. In that match, all-conference junior hitter Madison Graul suffered a season-ending knee injury. Graul was Searcy’s leading scorer as well as a primary defender, and her absence has left head coach Manuela Harris scrambling to find a rotation that can help overcome the misfortune.
Senior hitter Jadyn Kingsriter has done a commendable job of stepping up in Graul’s absence, while sophomore Hynleigh Webber continues to progress and gain experience in the brutal 5A-East Conference. At 6-4, Webber possesses the stature to be a player impossible for opponents to defend at the net with more experience.
The Lady Lions are now 5-7 overall and 0-7 in conference play. Today’s game against Harding Academy has no conference implications for either team, but the obvious prize of city bragging rights will undoubtedly be on the line. Searcy will play in a pair of East road matches this week at Greene County Tech on Tuesday and Paragould on Thursday.
Harding Academy
The Lady Wildcats were off Thursday, but did pick up a big Northwest victory Tuesday on the road against Bergman. The win moved Harding Academy to 5-6 overall and 3-1 in the Northwest Conference, only a game behind league-leading Atkins. Currently at 4-0, the Lady Red Devils are the only team still unbeaten in league play, followed by Valley Springs at 6-1.
The Lady Wildcats will host Searcy today in a non-conference match, and could have the upper hand as the Lady Lions are struggling to recover from the loss of their best offensive player. The week ahead will be one of the biggest of the season for Harding Academy, facing the top two teams in the Northwest Conference. The Lady Wildcats will host Valley Springs on Tuesday in a game which will decide who is second in the conference before hitting the road Thursday to face the 900-pound gorilla that is Atkins.
Rose Bud
The Lady Ramblers are in a solid position to play spoiler in the 3A-Northwest. The first half of the season has been quite successful for the Lady Ramblers, who are currently 12-4 overall and 5-2 in the Northwest. Tuesday’s result at Atkins was a disappointing 0-3 loss against a Lady Devils team who have yet to lose a single set through four league outings. Rose Bud recovered nicely on Thursday, however, as they picked up an impressive 3-0 victory over Valley Springs to hand the Lady Tigers their first conference loss.
Rose Bud will host a pair of non-conference matches this week against Marshall on Tuesday and struggling Abundant Life on Thursday.
Beebe
The Lady Badgers can in no way be counted out of the 5A-Central discussion in a conference that breaks down into three notable tiers. While Little Rock Christian and Mount St. Mary are clearly the frontrunners at this point and will decide the league title amongst themselves over the next few weeks, the second tier sees Vilonia, Sylvan Hills and Beebe as three teams with similar talent and records, fighting for the two final postseason slots. Jacksonville, Parkview and Maumelle, however, all sit at the bottom of the league standings with only one Central victory among the three programs.
Beebe defeated Maumelle 3-1 on Tuesday, improving to 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the 5A-Central. The Lady Badgers will host Vilonia this Tuesday in a match that has big conference implications, and will try to pull off an upset on Thursday when they host Mount St. Mary.
