TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus protocols forced the Toronto Raptors to play Friday night without most of their coaching staff and forward Pascal Siakam.
But they had two coaches ready to take over on an interim basis, and one of them was on the floor.
Kyle Lowry had a triple-double — 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists — in a 122-111 victory over the Houston Rockets. The veteran guard added his share of input to assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who took over as coach in the absence of head coach Nick Nurse.
"We undestood the situation, and we didn't want to make it overcomplicated. Me and and Freddy (VanVleet) are always coaches on the floor anyway," said Lowry, who played 33 minutes and made four of five 3-point shots.
"I like the kind of players who are challenging you in a positive way," Scariolo said. "It's different from the view a coach can have from the sideline."
Norman Powell scored 30 points and Nick Van Vleet added 25 for the Raptors.
Victor Oladipo led the Rockets with 27 points, and John Wall had 21 points and 12 assists. Houston has lost 10 straight.
The Raptors were without Nurse and five members of his staff in accordance with the NBA's health and safety protocols regarding the coronavirus. They learned shortly before the game that Siakam would be unavailable for the same reason.
"All day it was was kind of reacting, all the time, to something different," said Scariolo, who had been away from the Raptors until Monday while coaching Spain in FIBA's EuroBasket 2022 qualifiers, and just cleared quarantine Friday. "But at the end of the day we got a W, so who cares?"
"I don't really want to put too much into it," said VanVleet. "Obviously, that's why you have a strong coaching staff, for situations like this."
Scariolo has extensive experience as a head coach, winning championships of leagues in Italy, Spain and Russia, plus has been Spain's national coach — helping that team win medals at the 2012 London Games and 2016 Rio de Janiero Olympics, plus capture the Basketball World Cup title in 2019.
"It's something I never wanted to happen, but it happened" he said of Friday's developments. "I just tried to do my best to get the team a win."
Siakam was listed as out about two hours before the game, indicating that he either has a testing issue or a contact tracing issue. He played Wednesday night in Miami in the Raptors' loss to the Heat.
Lowry and Powell led Toronto on a 44-21 run over a 13-minute span that put the Raptors in command at 65-50 late in the first half.
HEAT 124, JAZZ 116
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 33 points, Goran Dragic tied his season best with 26 and Miami help on to beat NBA-leading Utah, handing the Jazz their third loss in their last 25 games.
Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Miami in its fifth straight victory.
Donovan Mitchell scored 30 for the Jazz. They dropped to 26-7.
CELTICS 118, PACERS 112
BOSTON (AP) — Kemba Walker made two late free throws and scored a season-high 32 points to help Boston beat Indiana and snap a three-game losing streak.
Daniel Theis added 17 points, and Jaylen Brown had 15.
Indiana led by as many as 14 points in the first half, but never led in the final 24 minutes in losing for the third time in four games. Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 24 points and nine assists.
CLIPPERS 119, GRIZZLIES 99
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Lou Williams added 17 and Los Angeles beat Memphis to split a two-game series.
Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum and Paul George each had 13 points for the Clippers, 122-94 losers on Thursday night.
Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Ja Morant scored 20 points before he was ejected, receiving a pair of technical for arguing a no-call with 2:18 remaining. De'Anthony Melton scored 16 points.
SUNS 106, BULLS 97
CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton each scored 22 points and Phoenix rallied to beat Chicago.
Chris Paul, who'll join Booker at the All-Star Game, added 14 points, 15 assists and six rebounds to help the Suns win for the 10th time in 12 games.
Zach LaVine scored 24 points for Chicago. The Bulls had won three in a row.
Phoenix wiped out an 87-80 deficit with a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter, then took the lead for good with five minutes to play on Paul's short jumper. That started a 10-0 spurt that included 3s from Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson.
THUNDER 118, HAWKS 109
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and Oklahoma City beat Atlanta after changing uniforms at halftime because a mix-up left the teams wearing similar colors at the start.
The Thunder began the game wearing their sunset orange uniforms while the Hawks wore red, making it difficult to distinguish between the teams. Oklahoma City said in a statement that the Hawks wore the incorrect uniform color. The team said the league should have caught the error, but because the Hawks only brought red uniforms on their trip, the Thunder changed to white for the second half.
John Collins scored 25 points for the Hawks.
KINGS 110, PISTONS 107
DETROIT (AP) — De'Aaron Fox scored 27 points and Sacramento beat Detroit to snap a nine-game losing streak.
Sacramento blew a 17-point first-quarter lead, then rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final quarter.
Jerami Grant led Detroit with 30 points.
