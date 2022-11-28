WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday night after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury.
Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt. He was helped off without putting weight on the leg, and the team announced that he had a right calf strain.
All six of Porzingis' 3-pointers came in the first half. Washington shot 57% from the field for the game.
The Wizards led 77-58 at halftime, and Porzingis was well on his way to surpassing his previous career high of 40 points.
"I have to admit, I feel good," Porzingis said. "I thought that I was not going to get it because we were going to blow them out by 30 and then not maybe play the fourth. I was thinking about that scenario."
Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points for the Wizards and Bradley Beal added 22.
Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 29.
Porzingis made his first four shots, all from 3-point range, and Washington led 21-6 early. It was a five-point game after one quarter, but the Wizards pulled away in the second. A 3-pointer by Porzingis capped a 12-0 run that made it 68-44, and his final 3 gave Washington a 73-46 lead.
Minnesota closed the half with a 12-4 run and then scored the first 10 points of the third, but the Timberwolves never got much closer. Towns left the game immediately after Kuzma made a 3-pointer to make it 93-76.
It was a rough couple days for the Timberwolves defensively. They lost 137-114 to Golden State on Sunday.
Washington was also playing the second half of a back-to-back after losing 130-121 at Boston.
Minnesota went just 7 of 27 from beyond the arc, while the Wizards were 15 of 31.
"Certainly it set the tone with all the 3s they made early," Minnesota coach Chris Finch said. "We haven't been making 3s at a very good clip recently at all, so it's a huge deficit."
NETS 109, MAGIC 102
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points and Brooklyn beat Orlando to get back to .500.
Durant shot 19 of 24 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists, playing 39 minutes on the second night of back-to-back games.
Kyrie Irving added 20 points and Nic Claxton had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Nets (11-11), who had to play the second half without Ben Simmons after he was bothered by knee soreness.
Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol each scored 24 points and Franz Wagner chipped in 21 for the Magic, who have lost five straight games and seven of their last eight.
76ERS 104, HAWKS 101
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid sank the go-ahead 14-footer with 18.6 seconds left and scored 30 points in his return from a sprained left foot as Philadelphia beat Atlanta.
Embiid scored seven points in the final minute as the 76ers rallied. He had missed the previous four games with a sprained left foot.
Tobias Harris scored 24 points and Shake Milton had 21 for the Sixers.
Young and De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 18 points apiece.
CELTICS 140, HORNETS 105
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 35 points, Marcus Smart had 22 points and a career-high 15 assists, and Boston cruised past Charlotte.
The Celtics led by 27 points in the first quarter. It was the ninth straight win at home and the 13th in 14 games for the reigning Eastern Conference champions, who have the best record in the NBA.
Malcolm Brogdon had 21 points, six assists and five rebounds for Boston.
Jalen McDaniels scored 24 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 22 for the Hornets, who lost for the 12th time in 15 games.
RAPTORS 100, CAVALIERS 88
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his return from injury, O.G. Anunoby scored 20 and Toronto beat Cleveland.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 14 points, Fred VanVleet had 13 and Scottie Barnes 11 as the Raptors improved to 8-2 at home.
Siakam returned after missing 10 games because of a strained right adductor. Toronto went 5-5 in his absence.
Evan Mobley had 18 points and 15 rebounds and Darius Garland added 18 points and 10 assists, but the Cavaliers lost to Toronto for the second time.
PELICANS 105, THUNDER 101
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, matched his career high with eight assists and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 44 seconds left to lift short-handed New Orleans past Oklahoma City.
With the Pelicans playing without Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum, Williamson also had eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Trey Murphy III scored 20 points for the Pelicans.
The Pelicans slowed down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the floor, but the penetrating guard still scored 31 points on 7-of-21 shooting. He did most of his damage from the foul line, going 16 of 18.
Oklahoma City took a 101-100 lead on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, but New Orleans scored the final five points.
