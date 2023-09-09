JACKSON, Tenn. - Harding women's soccer could not hold an early lead and fell 2-1 to Union (TN) on Saturday in non-conference action at the Smith Memorial Soccer Complex.
Harding fell to 2-2-0 with the loss and plays another non-conference game Thursday in Searcy against Texas Woman's.
The Lady Bisons took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute on a Whitney Thomas goal assisted by Kendall Jerkins. It was Thomas's team-leading third goal of the season and the first career assist for the freshman Jerkins.
Harding led 1-0 at halftime, but Union came back with goals in the 63rd and 77th minutes to complete the comeback.
Union, a member of the NCAA Division II Gulf South Conference, outshot Harding 15-7 overall and 7-3 in shots on goal.
Harding goalkeeper Michaela Potter played the full 90 minutes and made five saves. Senior defender Kim Barcenas and freshman defender Calle Citty also played the full 90 minutes.
CLINTON, Mississippi — Harding men's soccer used two second-half goals to score a 2-1 victory over Mississippi College on Friday in non-conference action at Robert P. Longabaugh Field.
It was Harding's first victory in five meetings against Mississippi College and second consecutive win, moving the Bisons to 2-1-1 on the season. Harding last won consecutive games for the first time since wins over Southern Nazarene (Oct. 23, 2021) and Newman (Oct. 28, 2021).
After a scoreless first half, Harding defender Jacob Hernandez scored his first career goal unassisted in the 69th minute. Mississippi College answered back with a goal less than three minutes later. Fifth-year senior Camilo Porto scored the game winner on an assist from Hernandez in the 77th minute.
Three times in the game a Harding defender cleared the potential game-tying goal off the goal line, and goalkeeper Jared Nitz also recorded eight saves.
- Harding had not scored in the four previous meetings vs. Mississippi College but netted two on Friday.
- Harding has scored multiple goals in three straight games for the first time since scoring multiple goals in five straight in October of the 2019 season.
- Harding has scored seven of its eight goals this season in the second half of games.
- Harding has scored goals in the first four games of the season for the fifth time in program history and first time since 2018.
- Camilo Porto scored in the third consecutive game for the first time in his career ... the last Harding player to score in three straight games was Christian Ramos, who scored in six straight in 2019 ... it was Porto's sixth career goal and third of the season ... it was Porto's first game-winning goal of the season and second of his career.
- Jacob Hernandez notched his first goal and first assist as a Harding player in his 12th career game.
- Jared Nitz made eight saves in the game and needs four more to become only the fifth Harding goalkeeper with 150 or more career saves.
Harding defeated Mississippi College for the first time in five meetings ... the Choctaws held a 3-0-1 advantage and had not allowed a goal.
Harding will go in search of its first three-game winning streak since September of 2019 when they take on Delta State on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Cleveland, Mississippi.
