Harding Academy dug itself too big of a hole to climb out of in a 50-43 loss to Clinton in the semifinals of the 3A-2 district tournament Friday night at Harris Gym.
Harding Academy trailed 23-13 at halftime and 36-23 late in the third quarter.
The Wildcats cut the deficit to 38-29 on a 3-pointer by Carter Neal with 6:26 left in the game. Clinton scored the next three points to lead 41-29 with 3:52 left.
Harding Academy’s Sikan Akpanudo got a steal and made 1 of 2 free throws with 2:11 left to start a late run, which led to the Wildcats trimming the Yellowjackets’ lead to three at 42-39.
Harding Academy’s Kyle Ferrie, Jackson Fox and Ty Dugger each hit 3-pointers to make the game close. Clinton also missed the front ends of three one-and-ones.
However, Clinton made 8 of 10 free throws in the final 47.4 seconds to seal the victory as the Wildcats never had the ball down by only one possession.
“We’ve been sitting out so long that it was hard to know what to expect,” Harding Academy coach Brad Francis said. “I thought we’d had two really good days of practice. We played a warmup game earlier in the week. It’s not what we envisioned but we play tomorrow and we’ve got to let it go.”
Francis said his team played a non-conference game with White County Central on Tuesday. The Wildcats won 55-51. That was their first game since beating Cave City 38-33 on Feb. 9.
Harding Academy will play a third-place game today at Harris Gym. The Wildcats will play in the regional tournament next week at Manila High School.
“That’s the nice thing about this game,” Francis said, referring to his team already being qualified for postseason play. “But you’d like to be playing your best at this time of the year and come out and be sharp.
“I thought the second half, we looked more like ourselves. In the first half, shots did not go. We got a little bit tentative. To Clinton’s credit, they took advantage of it.”
Harding Academy’s only lead of the game was at 5-3, following a 3-pointer by Neal and a basket by Fox. Clinton led 13-7 after one quarter.
Dugger led Harding Academy with 16 points. He also had 8 rebounds. Neal had 8 points and 8 boards. Caden Sipe had 7 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Fox scored 6. Ferrie had 3. Kade Smith scored 2. Akpanudo added a free throw.
Harrison Hall led Clinton with 17 points. Lathan Newland added 13.
