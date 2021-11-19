DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins made the most of their opportunity to step up as scorers in Stephen Curry's absence.
Poole scored 22 of his season-high 32 points in the first half and Wiggins had 27, helping the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 on Friday night.
"I'm really proud of Jordan," coach Steve Kerr said. "He struggled the last few games. He was locked in right at the beginning."
Golden State started the fourth quarter with a 16-point lead and held on to win after Detroit's Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson missed 3-pointers in the closing seconds.
"I'll be honest, that was the best feeling one I took all night," Jackson said. "I thought it was going in."
The NBA-leading Warriors sat out Curry with a bruised hip, a night after the two-time MVP and the league's leading scorer had 20 of his 40 points in a fourth-quarter comeback victory at Cleveland. They also were without Draymond Green because of a bruised thigh after he had 14 assists in 29 minutes against the Cavaliers.
Detroit's Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick, had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jackson scored a season-high 27 points, Grant had 19 and Hamidou Diallo added 10.
The Pistons have just four wins and they picked up three of them over the previous five games for their best stretch of the season.
"We've gotten wins, but we keep coming back with losses," Cunningham said. "We have to find a way to string together some wins."
Gary Payton II started in place of Curry and scored 12 points and Nemanja Bjelica had 15 for the Warriors.
When Detroit coach Dwane Casey was asked before the game about the visitors that were sitting out, he said it should bother the Pistons. The rebuilding team, though, couldn't do much about it.
Poole had 11 points in the first quarter to help the Warriors lead 26-23. The former Michigan guard scored another 11 points in the second quarter, giving Golden State a five-point lead at halftime.
"It kind of feels like a homecoming," he said. "My parents were here and friends from school."
Wiggins scored 10 points in the third as the Warriors outscored Detroit by 11 points in the quarter to take an 86-70 lead.
"Our start to the third quarter was very disappointing," Casey said. "I thought we'd come out with more juice and they came out guns blazing."
Late in the third while Golden State was pulling away, Curry in warmups and Green in casual clothes were standing up and cheering on their teammates.
Jackson led the Pistons' comeback in the fourth quarter, scoring in double digits to give them a chance to win.
"We competed and fought to get back," Casey said. "Those guys are heartbroken because they put themselves in a position to win and just couldn't get that last shot to go in."
BUCKS 96, THUNDER 89
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists and Milwaukee withstood Oklahoma City's comeback attempt.
Milwaukee never trailed but nearly allowed Oklahoma City to come all the way back from a 20-point deficit.
Bobby Portis had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks. Khris Middleton added 16 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 17 points.
NETS 115, MAGIC 113
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden had 36 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and Brooklyn overcame a 19-point deficit and the absence of Kevin Durant to beat Orlando.
Durant did not play due to a right shoulder sprain.
Harden was 19 for 20 from the free throw line. Patty Mills added 22 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 11 of his 15 in the fourth quarter.
Jalen Suggs scored 21 points for the Magic.
HORNETS 121, PACERS 118
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and eight assists and Charlotte held off Indiana for its fifth straight victory.
Gordon Hayward added 25 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16 to finish off a 4-0 homestand that included wins over Golden State and Washington.
Jeremy Lamb had 23 points for Indiana, and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points. The Pacers lost all three of their games on a trip to fall to 2-9 overall.
PELICANS 94, CLIPPERS 81
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 13 rebounds and New Orleans overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat Los Angeles.
After challenging the Pelicans to "grow up" after they'd blown double-digit leads at Washington and Miami earlier this week, Josh Hart had 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Brandon Ingram had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Kira Lewis Jr. added 16 points to help New Orleans win for just the third time in 17 games this season.
Los Angeles star Paul George scored 19 points but missed five of six shots in the fourth quarter as the Pelicans pulled away. The Clippers have lost three of four.
