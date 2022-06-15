Harding Academy soccer player Abby White and coach Angie Harlow will have one more game together.
White will be playing for the East squad while Harlow will be an assistant during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Soccer Game on June 24 at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
White, who was captain of the Lady Wildcats the last two seasons when they won back-to-back Class 3A state titles, scored 18 goals and had 9 assists during her senior season. She scored the go-ahead goal with 2:56 left in the second half of the Lady Wildcats’ 3-1 win over Episcopal Collegiate School in the Class 3A state-championship game last month. The victory was Harding Academy’s second consecutive state title.
“I think it will definitely be a different atmosphere and the communication will be different overall,” White said of playing for Harlow again in the all-star game. “However, I am so excited that we will get to have one more special game together. I have gotten really close to Coach Harlow over the last two years, and our relationship will definitely not end even though I have graduated.
“I plan on coming to visit and getting dinner with her and other activities since I will be close. I plan to continue my relationship with all of the girls on the team because you don’t find friendships like that very often, and you should never let something like that go.”
Harlow said White is a “fantastic leader.”
“Not only is she talented in the sport of soccer, but she leads by example on and off the field,” Harlow said. “She’s a super example to the girls. They voted her as a captain this year and was a captain last year. That shows you what kind of player and person she is. Her example is just incredible.
“I’m super excited that she is representing Harding Academy at the all-star game.”
Harlow said she’s excited to be an assistant and coach White one more time.
“One thing that Abby and I talked about is we get one more game together,” Harlow said. “So, it was excited to be voted into this. I’m just excited to be able to coach one more soccer game with Abby.”
White, who plans to attend Harding University in the fall, will major in biology and eventually go to veterinarian school. She’s not sure if she will play soccer on the collegiate level.
However, she said she’s excited to play in the all-star game.
“It is such an honor to be chosen for the all-star team,” White said. “I have dreamed of this since I started high school soccer. As my final year of high school soccer, I had many goals coming into the season, this being one of them. I also received all-conference, all-state and state all-tournament team honors as well as being chosen to be honored at the All Arkansas Preps banquet in Little Rock.”
White has played soccer since she was 3 years old.
“I started playing when I lived in Colorado, and we would play in the snow,” she said. “Then, I moved to Arkansas in the third grade and transitioned into playing in the heat and humidity.”
White said Harding Academy winning consecutive state titles is “one of the best feelings in the world, especially as a senior.”
“Both years we have won, I have been one of my team’s captains, and it has been a huge honor,” she said. “I have never been on a soccer team like the one we have here at Harding. We are truly like a family. We never fight or have drama. It is a group full of encouraging and uplifting girls who love God and others.”
White also ran track for the Lady Wildcats, who won their third state championship in a row, not counting 2020, when the season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
