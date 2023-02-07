long

Harding junior and Morrilton native Maddox Long earned the opening win for the Bisons against Delta State with 2 runs allowed through five innings with 7 strikeouts.

SEARCY — A strong start and a clutch finish lifted Harding to a historic season-opening doubleheader sweep of Delta State on Sunday at Jerry Moore Field. It was the 14th doubleheader ever played between the two schools and Harding's first sweep. The Statesmen had won the previous 11 meetings, with Harding last winning in 2013.

Harding (2-0) scored five runs in the first two innings of the opener in a 7-3 victory, and fifth-year senior Cody Smith drove in two runs with a bases loaded, walk-off single in a 2-1 win in game two. The Bisons are back in action for a three-game series next weekend against Southwest Baptist.

