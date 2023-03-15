chelsea

Harding runner Chelsea Blankenship slides home safe during the Lady Bisons' two-game sweep over Arkansas Tech Tuesday at the Harding University Softball Complex.

 Hardingsports.com

SEARCY — The 13th-ranked Harding softball team shutout Arkansas Tech in a Great American Conference doubleheader Tuesday. The Lady Bisons won the first game 3-0 and the second game 5-0.

Harding improves to 21-5 overall and 8-3 in the GAC. The wins put the Lady Bisons in a three-way tie for first place in the GAC standings.

