SEARCY — The 13th-ranked Harding softball team shutout Arkansas Tech in a Great American Conference doubleheader Tuesday. The Lady Bisons won the first game 3-0 and the second game 5-0.
Harding improves to 21-5 overall and 8-3 in the GAC. The wins put the Lady Bisons in a three-way tie for first place in the GAC standings.
Arkansas Tech falls to 16-11 overall and 6-4 in the GAC.
GAME ONE (Harding 3, Arkansas Tech 0)
Sophomore Riley Price (9-3) started and picked up the win for Harding, throwing six shutout innings while giving up two hits, walking one, and striking out three. Abby Burch came out of the pen and earned the save. It was her NCAA Division II leading eighth save.
Price also led the way offensively for the Lady Bisons, going 2-for-3 with two RBI. Sophomore Macy Smith put together a noteworthy day at the dish as well, going 3-for-3. Junior Chelsea Blankenship also went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI.
After 2 ½ scoreless innings, Harding plated two runs on three hits. Chelsea Blankenship got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for the first run and Riley Price reached on a fielder's choice for the second.
Harding got an insurance run in the fifth when Riley Price hit a single down the left field line that scored Blankenship from second.
- Price and Burch combined to throw a three-hit shutout.
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Golden Suns at a 9-3 clip.
- Harding pitchers faced 25 Arkansas Tech hitters in the game, allowing 11 ground balls and six fly balls while striking out four.
- Arkansas Tech was led offensively by sophomore Kaylyn Aguirre, who went 2-for-3.
- Bailey Buffington received the loss for Arkansas Tech and falls to 10-4. She threw 4 1/3 innings and had three strikeouts.
GAME TWO (Harding 5, Arkansas Tech 0)
Junior Maegan Pistokache (4-1) went the distance for Harding, giving up six hits, walking one and striking out seven. It was her second complete game of the season and her first shutout.
In the batter's box, the Lady Bisons were paced by sophomore Leigha Harris, who went 3-for-3 on the day with two RBI. Senior Hanna Jones also went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Sophomore Riley Price also chipped in for Harding, putting together two hits in three trips to the plate while adding an RBI.
Harding got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning scoring two runs on three hits and an Arkansas Tech error. Riley Price and Nicole Shano each had an RBI single in the inning.
The Lady Bisons plated three more runs on four hits in the fourth inning. Hanna Jones singled in the first run and Leigha Harris hit a single that scored two runs.
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Golden Suns at a 10-6 clip.
- Harding went 4-for-9 (.444) with runners in scoring position.
- Pistokache faced 27 Arkansas Tech hitters in the game, allowing six ground balls and seven fly balls while striking out seven.
- Arkansas Tech was led offensively by sophomore Kaylyn Aguirre, who went 2-for-3.
- Bradi Basler received the loss for the Golden Suns. She went four innings, allowed three earned runs and struck out three.
Harding will be back in action this weekend when it travels to Weatherford, Oklahoma to take on Southwestern Oklahoma in a three-game series. First pitch in the series is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m.
