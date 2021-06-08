PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke'Bryan Hayes kept his eyes on the ball — and in the process, the Pirates rookie forgot to touch 'em all.
Hayes missed first base and was called out after hitting a first-inning homer, sending Walker Buehler on his way to seven scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pirates 5-3 Tuesday night.
Hayes stung an opposite-field line drive in the first inning against Buehler that narrowly cleared the right-field wall, just inside the foul pole. Running hard as he tracked the ball, Hayes missed touching first base with his left foot by two or three inches and kept on going.
Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts challenged, and umpires overturned the call after a short video review.
"Obviously, Ke' got caught watching the ball," Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. "It's one of those things that Ke' thought he caught the back corner of (the bag), and he didn't. If he even thinks he misses it, he has to go back and touch it."
The Pirates did not make Hayes available to reporters following the game.
Buehler (5-0) retired his last 13 batters and had two hits to raise his career batting average to .124. He allowed two hits, struck out two and walked one while throwing 93 pitches.
"The biggest thing for me were the seven innings," Buehler said. "That's my job every time I go out there, try to throw as many innings as possible and save some wear on the bullpen."
Buehler has not lost in his last 21 starts. That matches Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias for the longest streak for a Dodgers pitcher since the franchise moved to Los Angeles in 1958.
"He was great," Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor said. "He was working fast, was throwing strikes and had all his pitches working. I love playing defense behind him. He almost lulls the other team to sleep and, all of a sudden, it's the seventh inning."
Hayes was also thrown out at second base trying to tag up from first on a flyout to left field to end the third inning, over sliding the bag.
The 24-year-old Hayes — son of 14-year big leaguer Charlie Hayes — hit .376 with five homers in 24 games last season and entered 2021 as a heavy favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year. He sprained his left wrist in Pittsburgh's second game and missed two months, finally returning to action last week.
Hayes' teammates empathized.
"That's a once-in-a-lifetime thing and it won't happen again," center fielder Bryan Reynolds said. "That could have easily been a day-ruiner for him and he could have mentally checked out, but he had a lot of good at-bats after that, which says a lot about him as a player and as a person."
Pirates rookie JT Brubaker (4-5) shut out the Dodgers through four innings but did not make it out of the fifth, when Los Angeles scored three times.
AJ Pollock doubled home the first run and came in on Mookie Betts' RBI triple to center field past a diving Reynolds. Chasen Shreve relieved and allowed Max Muncy's run-scoring single.
Taylor's two-run homer to left-center field in the sixth inning off Chris Stratton raised the Dodgers' lead to 5-0.
Pittsburgh ruined the shutout in the eighth inning when Adam Frazier hit a run-scoring double off Joe Kelly to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Reynolds and pinch-hitter Michael Perez hit solo home runs in the ninth inning off Nate Jones to cut the Pirates' deficit to 5-3.
Kenley Jansen came on to get the last out for his 13th save.
Brubaker gave up three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings while striking out six and walking none. He was pitching for the first time since May 29 after spending time on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother.
Los Angeles had lost six of its previous nine games.
The start of the game was delayed 30 minutes by rain.
ASTROS 7, RED SOX 1
BOSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez homered to back Framber Valdez, and Houston ended Boston's five-game winning streak.
It was the Astros' fourth win in five games against Boston this season after taking three of four last week in Houston. The Astros have outscored the Red Sox 26-10 overall.
Valdez (2-0) allowed one run and five hits over 7 1/3 innings, striking out eight to pick up his second straight win over Boston. He held the Red Sox to one run in seven innings last week.
Boston starter Martín Pérez (4-3) lasted just two innings, allowing six runs off six hits. It was his shortest outing in 12 starts and stopped his streak of four consecutive wins.
ORIOLES 10, METS 3
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maikel Franco become the sixth player to hit a home run into the second deck at Camden Yards, and Baltimore rolled to another high-scoring victory.
Cedric Mullins hit two of Baltimore's seven doubles, and the Orioles have won five of six after a 14-game losing streak. Pat Valaika doubled in his first two plate appearances after returning from the bereavement list.
Bruce Zimmermann (4-3) allowed a two-run homer in the first inning to Pete Alonso, but the Mets managed only one more hit off him in five innings. David Peterson (1-5) yielded four runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Anthony Santander also homered for Baltimore, and Alonso added a second homer in the ninth.
RAYS 3, NATIONALS 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Glasnow (5-2) struck out 11 over seven strong innings and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Washington for its 20th win in 24 games.
Ryan Thompson took over for J.P. Feyereisen when the Nationals loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and struck out Ryan Zimmerman and Josh Bell. Diego Castillo worked the ninth to get his 10th save.
Washington starter Jon Lester was in trouble throughout his 3 2/3 innings but allowed just one run and four hits. The lefty had four walks and struck out two during a 91-pitch outing.
Mike Brosseau had an RBI double off Wander Suero (0-1), and Mike Zunino hit a run-scoring single against Sam Clay as the Rays went up 3-1 in the fifth.
BREWERS 5, REDS 1
CINCINNATI (AP) — Avisail Garcia homered and singled home another run and streaking Milwaukee beat Cincinnati for its fifth straight win.
The NL Central-leading Brewers were coming off a four-game sweep of Arizona and have won 10 of their last 11. Adrian Houser (4-5) pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, and the Brewers bullpen shut down Cincinnati the rest of the way.
Reds starter Sonny Gray sailed through three innings, giving up two hits and striking out five, before injuring his leg warming up for the fourth. Sean Doolittle came on for the Reds, and Garcia hit his second pitch into the left-field seats for his 12th homer.
The Brewers pushed across another run in the fifth when Luis Urias walked, advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches by Ryan Hendrix (2-1) and scored on a double-play grounder.
TIGERS 5, MARINERS 3
DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Detroit beat Seattle.
Matthew Boyd (3-6) allowed an unearned run, six hits and a walk over six innings. Daniel Norris inherited the bases loaded with no outs in the eighth and limited Seattle to two runs. Jose Cisnero pitched the ninth, striking out two and walking one for his second save in three chances.
Marco Gonzales (1-4) gave up four runs and five hits over four innings in his second start since coming back from a strained left forearm.
MARLINS 6, ROCKIES 2
MIAMI (AP) — Pablo Lopez took advantage of an extra day of rest by allowing only two runs in a career-best eight innings, Corey Dickerson hit a two-run triple and Miami opened a homestand by beating Colorado.
Lopez (2-3) struck out eight and allowed five hits, sharp the whole way after getting a planned additional day of rest. Dickerson's triple highlighted a four-run third for Miami, which tacked on two more in the seventh.
Antonio Senzatela (2-6) allowed nine hits and four runs in six innings, striking out eight and walking one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.