The Lions ruled the Jungle one last time as Searcy defeated stubborn Batesville 77-63 on Tuesday night as Searcy High School celebrated senior night and the final night of its storied gymnasium being used to hold AAA-sanctioned games.
Lions seniors Zyron Williams, Bryce Theobald and Jayden Supratman were honored along with the senior cheerleaders just prior to the game. Both teams got off to quick starts as Searcy led 25-20 at the end of the first quarter and 36-29 at halftime.
The Lions (16-12, 6-7 in 5A-East Conf.) controlled the pace most of the way but did not fully dispose of the Pioneers until the final three minutes when Theobald took a defensive rebound all the way for a basket to make it 65-57, and fellow senior Williams scored on back-to-back trips to give Searcy a 69-57 lead with 1:43 remaining.
Williams, Theobald and Supratman were taken out of the game one at a time during breaks in the action over the final two minutes to big ovations from the near-capacity crowd. Searcy went 12 for 14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to prevent any chance of a comeback for the Pioneers.
Isaiah Carlos led the Lions with 20 points, while Theobald added 16 points in his final home game for Searcy High School. Junior Jayden Duffy finished with 15 points, with Dash Stevenson and Williams each adding 11 points. For Batesville, Matt Hendrix led with 25 points.
Senior night was bittersweet in more ways than one for the Searcy Lady Lions as they defeated Batesville 58-51 on Tuesday. Senior Olivia Roberson was honored after the game as the lone member of the Lady Lions' program who will not return next year to play in the new Lion Arena.
The Lady Lions (15-12, 6-7) have now won four-consecutive 5A-East Conference games, but found out after the game that they had in fact been mathematically eliminated from qualifying for postseason play.
Freshman Chip Johnson led the Lady Lions with 20 points with 11 points each for Sara McCain and London Flowers. For Batesville, Camyra Porter led with 13 points.
The Lions and Lady Lions will wrap up their regular-season schedules Friday night at Nettleton.
