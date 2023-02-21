Theobald

Searcy senior Bryce Theobald splits Batesville defenders during the Lions' 77-63 victory over the Pioneers on Tuesday in the final game ever at The Jungle.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

The Lions ruled the Jungle one last time as Searcy defeated stubborn Batesville 77-63 on Tuesday night as Searcy High School celebrated senior night and the final night of its storied gymnasium being used to hold AAA-sanctioned games.

Lions seniors Zyron Williams, Bryce Theobald and Jayden Supratman were honored along with the senior cheerleaders just prior to the game. Both teams got off to quick starts as Searcy led 25-20 at the end of the first quarter and 36-29 at halftime.

