BATESVILLE — A trio of missed opportunities for Searcy added up to a big season-opening victory for Batesville on Friday as the Pioneers chewed up the final 4:51 of clock to hold on 40-39 at Pioneer Stadium.

The Lions (0-1) pulled to within a point just inside the five-minute mark of the game when senior running back Demetrick Johnson scored off the right side on a 14-yard touchdown run to make it 40-39. But with a night of special teams which had been somewhat shaky, Searcy head coach Zak Clark made the decision to go for two, but Tyler Strickland’s pass to sophomore Wade Moore fell incomplete and the Pioneers held on to their lead.

