BATESVILLE — A trio of missed opportunities for Searcy added up to a big season-opening victory for Batesville on Friday as the Pioneers chewed up the final 4:51 of clock to hold on 40-39 at Pioneer Stadium.
The Lions (0-1) pulled to within a point just inside the five-minute mark of the game when senior running back Demetrick Johnson scored off the right side on a 14-yard touchdown run to make it 40-39. But with a night of special teams which had been somewhat shaky, Searcy head coach Zak Clark made the decision to go for two, but Tyler Strickland’s pass to sophomore Wade Moore fell incomplete and the Pioneers held on to their lead.
It would be the last time Searcy saw the football.
Pioneers senior quarterback Rhett McDonald put the game on his shoulders from there, coming away with first-down runs of 13 yards and 14 yards, each time on third and long, to keep the ball out of Searcy’s hands. Batesville got to the Searcy 26 inside a minute and finally put a game filled with twists and turns to rest.
“I think everyone’s proud of our team,” Batesville head coach Ryan Morrow said. “They did an awesome job. What better place to live than Batesville Arkansas. When your kids play that hard and they have great heart and Pioneer pride, good things happen. I’m proud of every single one of them.”
The first moment that would come back to haunt the Lions occurred as time expired in the first half when Batesville blocked a 26-yard field goal attempt from senior kicker Robert Armitage, who had to wait for the high snap that gave the Pioneers just enough extra time to break through.
The other game-changer for Searcy came at the 2:13 mark of the third quarter when Strickland appeared to be headed to the goal line on a quarterback keep from 18 yards out but the ball was punched out at the 1-yard line, and Pioneer senior DB Justin Shaw was in perfect position for the recovery in the end zone to give Batesville (1-0) possession with a touchback. Batesville led 33-27 at that point, and a 50-yard pass play from McDonald to senior Jermiah Stirckland set up the Pioneers to extend that lead with 9:39 remaining when McDonald connected with Gabe Witt on a 31-yard touchdown pass.
“We played hard, so that was encouraging,” Searcy coach Zak Clark said. “I feel like we left a lot out there, a lot of points. We did some good things. I felt like defensively, especially that last quarter, we played better. They picked up a lot of third and longs, and hat’s off to them, they are a physical team.”
The Pioneers defense struggled to contain Johnson in the first half, as the Searcy running back known as ‘Dede’ lit up the hosts with a number of big runs, including a 23-yard touchdown run at the 8:40 mark of the first quarter for the opening score. Witt answered for Batesville on a 33-yard scoring run, but Johnson struck again moments later, this time on a close 1-yard rumble to give the Lions a 14-7 lead with 3:29 left to play in the first half.
Junior Mike Townsley answered that one even quicker for the Pioneers when he took the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for the score. The Lions scored two unanswered after that on a 42-yard run by Johnson and a 18-yard touchdown reception from Strickland to senior Caleb Cunningham with 8:06 left to play in the half to give Searcy a 27-14 lead.
Witt got his second big scoring run of the half when he zipped down the left side from 45 yards out with 4:30 remaining in the half. That ended up setting the halftime margin at 27-21 Searcy, as the Lions were unable to score again despite getting inside Batesville’s red zone in the final minute.
“We had some field goal and PAT protection issues,” Clark said. “We thought we had them fixed, but when you’re dealing with guys where it’s their first time, it’s just scary. We had a dropped touchdown, we had a fumble in the end zone. Sometimes, you have to make those mistakes in order for you to never let it happen again.”
McDonald was 9 of 11 passing for 144 yards and two touchdowns to end up with a 161.9 QB rating for Batesville, and also had 6 carries for 41 yards. Witt rushed 17 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns and also had touchdown receptions of 40 and 21 yards. Holden Hutchins carried 7 times for 54 yards and Troy Stapleton had 11 carries for 65 yards. The Pioneers finished with 453 yards of total offense.
For Searcy, Johnson had 26 carries for 227 yards and four touchdowns. Strickland was 13 of 27 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Cunningham led all receivers with 8 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown with a longest reception of 24 yards. The Lions had 465 yards of total offense.
Searcy will open 6A-East Conference play this Friday hosting Sheridan while Batesville plays non conference at Maumelle.
