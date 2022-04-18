On Friday, I would have normally been covering a game for today’s edition of The Daily Citizen. But sometimes, there are more important things. And I want to share with the readers what that is.
A family friend, David Sanders, found out seven months ago, he had cancer. He has been fighting valiantly during this time to try to beat the dreaded disease. But about a week ago, David decided it was time to end the fight.
I’ve known David and his wife Stephanie for more than 15 years. They live in DeValls Bluff but their three children went to school in Carlisle, my hometown. Stephanie teaches elementary school there. Their two sons Tyler and Drew played football and baseball for the Bison and graduated from CHS. Their daughter Tessa is a seventh grader at Carlisle High School and is a softball player.
All three of their kids danced at Lana’s Dance Studio in Lonoke. My daughter Emmy danced with them for years and considers Tessa to be a good friend. In fact, many times David, Stephanie or Drew would pick Emmy up after dance if I was working and take her home or to me at a ball game in Carlisle.
David coached Tessa playing ball for years. They “lived” at the ball park quite a bit.
Early last week, Stephanie made a post on Facebook saying that David wanted to “sit on the bucket” and let Tessa pitch to him.
So what was a simple request by David turned into a celebration for David and his family. I estimated that more than 200 people came out to Rockefeller Park in Carlisle on Friday night to visit with David, watch him play catch with Tessa one last time and just have a good time.
I was asked by another friend if I was busy on Friday night. She explained to me what was going on. I did not hesitate when asked if I could photograph the celebration. It was my extreme honor.
Lucikly, I was able to visit with David for a few moments. He told me that when he made the decision to stop treatments that a big weight was taken off his shoulders and it was a tremendous feeling. He knows he will be going to heaven soon and is at peace with his decision.
If you all are the praying type, please keep the Sanders family in your prayers. If not, please send them some good thoughts and vibes. They mean so much to me. They need all they can get.
