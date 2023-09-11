PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Olson was raised an Atlanta Braves fan and appreciated the significance of the stars he passed on the way up the franchise's single-season home run list. Hall of Famers such as Hank Aaron and Eddie Mathews, both sluggers left behind as Olson crushed one homer after another in a career season for the best team in baseball.

With homers No. 49 and 50 against the Phillies — the first one, launched off the second deck, the second, sliced the opposite way to left field — Olson entered rarified air among Atlanta's greats.

