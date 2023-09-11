PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Olson was raised an Atlanta Braves fan and appreciated the significance of the stars he passed on the way up the franchise's single-season home run list. Hall of Famers such as Hank Aaron and Eddie Mathews, both sluggers left behind as Olson crushed one homer after another in a career season for the best team in baseball.
With homers No. 49 and 50 against the Phillies — the first one, launched off the second deck, the second, sliced the opposite way to left field — Olson entered rarified air among Atlanta's greats.
Now, only Andruw Jones has more homers in a season with 51 in 2005. Olson's Atlanta record seems a mere formality, as does another NL East crown for the Braves.
"It's definitely a cool moment I can look back on," Olson said. "I'd be lying if you said you don't want it. But it's not the priority."
Yes, the individual records are nice, but winning remains the main thing for the Braves, who inched closer to their sixth straight division crown with a doubleheader split Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Brandon Marsh homered, Jake Cave added an RBI triple and the Phillies spoiled Olson's 50th homer with a 7-5 win in the nightcap against the Braves. Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr. went deep for the Braves in a 10-8, 10-inning win in the opener. Harris also homered in the nightcap.
The Braves, who have secured at least a wild card and reached the postseason for the sixth straight year, need to win the final two games of the series to clinch the NL East in Philadelphia.
Olson hit a three-run homer off the second deck in the third and added a solo shot for his MLB-best 50th in the sixth, both off Phillies starter Michael Lorenzen (9-9). Olson had already set career-highs in homers and RBIs with 127, putting him within striking distance of Gary Sheffield's Atlanta record of 132 RBIs in 2003.
"He's putting together some kind of great year," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.
Olson, who also extended his hitting streak to nine games, had his 21st multi-homer game of the season. Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber retrieved the ball from the Phillies fan who caught No. 50 and got the ball to Olson.
"Respect that from him," Olson said.
The Phillies are doing what they can to hang on to the top spot in the NL wild-card race and home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The reigning NL champs entered with a 1 1/2-game lead on the Chicago Cubs.
Cave's triple in the third made it 5-3 and spoiled right-hander Kyle Wright's first start since May 3.
Wright (0-2) had been on the 60-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. A 21-game winner last season, Wright was lit up from the start. He faced eight batters and allowed four runs in the first inning, with Edmundo Sosa doing the most damage on a two-RBI double off the left-field wall.
"I think that was the one thing, if I'd done a better job in that first inning of controlling the game, I think it would have been a good spot," Wright said. "I kind of liked where my stuff was at. It's just of a little all over. Command was kind of hit and miss."
Lorenzen, who hasn't pitched out of the sixth since his Aug. 9 no-hitter, gave up four runs in five innings.
"I thought, if you take Olson out of the game, he pitched a lot better than what the line says," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.
Unlike the opener, when the Phillies' bullpen surrendered four runs, Lorenzen was helped by four relievers, who tossed four innings of shutout ball. Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 23rd save.
Kevin Pillar and Orlando Arcia each had run-scoring hits in the 10th off José Alvarado (0-2) in the first game. The Braves needed extras after Bryce Harper tied the game with a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth.
"I was hoping that we'd go three up, three down because I didn't want to see him come up with a guy on," Snitker said with a laugh. "But that's great, the way the guys fought back."
The Braves would love to clinch the division on the same Citizens Bank Park field where they were eliminated by the Phillies in last season's NL Division Series. Atlanta's five-year division title run is the longest active streak in baseball.
Yes, the Phillies — and their fans — point to that NLDS as proof that the regular season can seem inconsequential in October. The Braves won 101 games and the Phillies 87. But Philadelphia needed just four games in a lopsided series to move on and eventually reach the World Series.
The Braves won their MLB-best 94th game on Monday and are clicking like a team with serious World Series aspirations. They are +240 to win the World Series, easily the best odds to win it of any team, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
ORIOLES 11, CARDINALS 5
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Baltimore won the opener of a crucial homestand.
The Orioles entered the day with a three-game lead over Tampa Bay atop the AL East, and they host the Rays for a four-game series after St. Louis leaves. Baltimore trailed 5-4 when Mullins hit a drive to right off reliever Andre Pallante, who had just replaced starter Dakota Hudson (6-2).
The Orioles withstood a shaky outing from Dean Kremer, who allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings. D.L. Hall (1-0) won in relief.
Gunnar Henderson also homered for Baltimore. He and Aaron Hicks each had three hits.
RAYS 7, TWINS 4
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Yandy Díaz connected for his 20th homer and finished with four hits, helping Tampa Bay win for the sixth time in seven games.
After Tyler Glasnow (9-5) departed, Kevin Kelly, Jake Diekman and Pete Fairbanks each pitched a hitless inning. Fairbanks worked the ninth for his 23rd save. Glasnow was charged with four runs in six innings. He struck out eight and walked two.
Max Kepler and Royce Lewis homered for the AL Central-leading Twins, who finished with six hits. Sonny Gray (7-7) was charged with two runs, one earned, and six hits in four innings.
Taylor Walls lifted the Rays to a 5-1 lead in the fifth, hitting a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch from Dylan Floro. It was his first homer since May 14 and No. 8 on the season.
ATHLETICS 4, ASTROS 0
HOUSTON (AP) — Ken Waldichuk pitched six hitless innings in relief and Brent Rooker hit the first of three home runs by Oakland in their victory over Houston.
Houston, which entered with a 2 1/2-game lead in the AL West over Seattle, fell to 9-2 against the last-place A's this season. Oakland improved to 45-99, delaying the team's 100th loss for at least another day.
Shea Langeliers and Ryan Noda also had solo homers for the A's.
Oakland opener Mason Miller pitched two innings and allowed one hit. Waldichuk (3-7) entered in the third and gave up just two baserunners, on a walk and a hit by pitch.
Framber Valdez (11-10) allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 in seven innings.
RANGERS 10, BLUE JAYS 4
TORONTO (AP) — Jonah Heim hit his third career grand slam, Evan Carter launched his first major league homer and Texas beat Toronto in the opener of a four-game series that could help decide the AL wild-card race.
Texas (79-64) closed within a half-game of Toronto (80-64) in the wild-card standings. The Blue Jays entered one game ahead of Seattle for the second American League wild card.
Dane Dunning (10-6) allowed three runs and six hits in six-plus innings, becoming the first Rangers starting pitcher to win since Jordan Montgomery beat the Angels on Aug. 15.
Chris Stratton, Martín Pérez and Ian Kennedy all worked one inning of relief.
Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (14-8) allowed five runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three.
BREWERS 12, MARLINS 0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched a six-hitter and Willy Adames had four RBIs, helping Milwaukee blank the Marlins.
Adames delivered a triple and two doubles. Tyrone Taylor went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs.
Woodruff (5-1) struck out seven and threw 106 pitches in his first nine-inning complete game.
Jesús Luzardo (9-9) lasted just five innings and was charged with six runs and 10 hits.
The Brewers added five runs — four earned — off Daniel Castano in the seventh. Miami fell so far behind that catcher Jacob Stallings pitched the eighth for the Marlins. Joey Wiemer hit an RBI double off him.
DIAMONDBACKS 4, METS 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Tommy Pham hit a tying home run in the eighth inning to finish a triple short of the cycle in his return to Citi Field, Ketel Marte had a go-ahead double in the ninth and Arizona rallied for just its fourth win in 20 games against New York.
Pham, dealt by the Mets in their trade-deadline purge of veterans, doubled to start a two-run fourth against José Quintana and singled in the fifth. He greeted Trevor Gott by driving a slider to the opposite field in right-center for his 16th home run this season, sixth with the Diamondbacks.
Pinch-hitter Alek Thomas singled with one out in the ninth off Drew Smith (4-6), and Marte fisted an opposite-field double down the left-field line.
Kevin Ginkel (8-0) struck out two in a perfect eighth, and former Mets reliever Paul Sewald got his 33rd save in 38 chances this season — his 12th in 14 opportunities since the Diamondbacks acquired him from Seattle.
On the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorists attacks, the Mets wore caps of the New York Police Department, the Fire Department of New York, the Port Authority Police Department, Department of Sanitation and Department of Correction.
NATIONALS 6, PIRATES 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — CJ Abrams homered twice, Patrick Corbin pitched into the seventh inning and Washington beat Pittsburgh.
Abrams hit a two-run shot to right-center against Andre Jackson (1-3) in the third inning. He drove a fastball from Cody Bolton over the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right in the seventh for his first career multihomer game.
Corbin allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings to reach 10 wins for the first time since 2019. The 34-year-old Corbin (10-13) struck out eight and walked one.
Dominic Smith had two hits, including his eighth homer of the season. Keibert Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas added two hits apiece for the Nationals, who won for just the third time in 11 games.
Bryan Reynolds had an RBI single for Pittsburgh, which lost for the third time in four games. Ji Hwan Bae added an RBI double. Jared Triolo had a hit and made a couple of solid plays defensively in his first major league start at first base.
___
