The stage hardly looked too big for pitcher Andrew Painter.

The hard-throwing Philadelphia Phillies prospect's fastball touched 99 mph in his spring training debut against Minnesota on Wednesday. The 19-year-old allowed one run and three hits with a strikeout in two innings, a solid first step as he attempts to crack Philadelphia's starting rotation before his 20th birthday on April 10.

