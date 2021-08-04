WASHINGTON (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in three runs, Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies extended their winning streak to four games with a 9-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.
"Rhys is a constant," Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said.
Philadelphia is 55-53 and two games over .500 for the first time since July 18, when it was 47-45. The Phillies are 1½ games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.
The Phillies erased an early 3-0 deficit and set up a chance for a four-game sweep on Thursday afternoon.
"I don't think there was much of a change in the dugout," Hoskins said. "It's the third inning. We've seemed to be able to score a lot early and score a lot late throughout the season.
"We, as a group, didn't miss pitches in the middle of the plate the next time through."
Nationals reliever Jefry Rodriguez hit Hoskins with an up-and-in pitch in the top of the seventh. Hoskins motioned to the Phillies' dugout, then looked at Rodriguez before going to first base. Gregorius hit a 412-foot home run on the next pitch. Hoskins began yelling at Rodriguez before the ball cleared the fence, prompting Rodriguez to yell back.
Philadelphia used four doubles to build a four-run fourth inning and take a 4-3 lead. Andrew Knapp, Travis Jankowski, Jean Segura, and Hoskins all doubled in the inning. Bryce Harper drove in a run with a single.
Hoskins hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, his 24th of the season.
Luis García and Carter Kieboom hit back-to-back homers against Philadelphia starter Chase Anderson in the second, giving Washington an early three-run lead.
Victor Robles' first career leadoff homer came on Anderson's first pitch Wednesday night. The homer was just the second of the season for Robles, a one-time top prospect who struggled in 2020 and is doing so again this season. The Nationals are using the rest of the season to assess prospects, and also giving the 24-year-old Robles a chance to bat leadoff after mostly hitting ninth in his short career.
Anderson pitched three innings, allowed three earned runs on three hits (all homers), walked one, and struck out one.
"We expect this," said Anderson of the recent run. "We went into spring training wanting to win this division."
The 21-year-old García also homered to left field in the seventh inning for his first career multi-homer game.
"It is a very good sign," García said, through an interpreter. "It's something I worked hard this offseason on a lot."
Matt Moore (1-3) picked up the win in relief.
Washington starter Paolo Espino (3-3) allowed six earned in his five innings.
YANKEES 10, ORIOLES 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Recently acquired Anthony Rizzo homered again, DJ LeMahieu drove in four runs and New York beat Baltimore.
Rizzo's solo homer in the fourth inning made him the first player in Yankees history with at least one RBI in each of his first six games with the club.
Rizzo became just the fourth player in the majors over the last 70 years to do it — Bobby Murcer drove in a run in his first seven games with the Chicago Cubs in 1977 and Jimmy Wynn (Dodgers, 1974) and Jim Spencer (Texas, 1973) did it six in a row, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Sent from the Cubs to the Yankees last Thursday, a day before the trade deadline, Rizzo hit his 17th home run of the season and third for the Yankees. He has six homers in his last 10 games overall.
LeMahieu had three hits and Giancarlo Stanton drove in three runs for the Yankees, who routed the Orioles 13-1 on Tuesday. At 58-49 the Yankees matched their season high of nine games over .500, set May 23 when they were 28-19.
Jonathan Loaisiga (8-4) got two outs for the win. Yankees starter Jameson Taillon struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings.
Ryan Mountcastle hit his 19th homer and a sacrifice fly to put Baltimore ahead 3-0 in the fourth. Cole Sulser (3-2) was the loser.
METS 5, MARLINS 3
MIAMI (AP) — Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning after scoring on a nifty slide in the second, and New York beat Miami to snap a three-game losing streak.
The Mets, who had lost five of six, let an early 3-0 lead slip away but recovered to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East over surging Philadelphia.
Báez, acquired in a trade-deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs last Friday, put New York back in front 4-3 with an opposite-field drive off Anthony Bass (1-7) that sailed on a line into the front row of seats in right. It was his 24th home run this season and second with his new team.
Miguel Castro (3-3) worked a hitless inning for the victory. Trevor May earned his fourth save, after regular closer Edwin Díaz was placed on the paternity list earlier in the day.
ATHLETICS 5, PADRES 4, 10 INNINGS
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson hit a two-run, walk-off double in the 10th inning and Oakland rallied to beat San Diego.
The A's scored twice in the ninth with two outs off closer Mark Melancon to tie it at 3.
After San Diego scored a run in the top of the 10th off Lou Trivino (4-4) to take a 4-3 lead, Olson came to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs.
Olson laced the first pitch he saw from Tim Hill (5-6) off the right field wall, scoring Mark Canha and Starling Marte, and sending the Oakland Coliseum into a frenzy. Oakland had its major league-leading ninth walk-off win of the season.
The Padres carried a 3-1 lead to the ninth, but Melancon couldn't convert the save, surrendering two-out, RBI singles to Matt Chapman and Yan Gomes.
Jed Lowrie hit a solo homer in the A's second.
ANGELS 2, RANGERS 1
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched six solid innings, Juan Lagares raced home from second base on a wild pitch for the lead with the two-way standout at the plate, and Los Angeles beat Texas.
Jack Mayfield went 3 for 3 while homering from the No. 9 spot for the second consecutive night. His sixth homer was a solo shot in the fifth that gave Ohtani the extra run he needed as the Japanese star won for the third time in four starts.
Ohtani (6-1) allowed four hits and struck out six without a walk. Ohtani has a 2.93 ERA this season. He leads the majors with 37 home runs.
Raisel Iglesias got a game-ending double play from Andy Ibáñez for his 23rd save in 28 chances. Kolby Allard (2-10) was he loser.
RAYS 4, MARINERS 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena had a two-run triple during a three-run third and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Seattle to avoid a season series sweep.
The Rays went 1-6 overall against Seattle, losing the first two games of the three-game set.
Josh Fleming (9-5) allowed two runs and five hits, and Mike Zunino hit his 21st homer for the Rays. Ryan Sherriff, the third Tampa Bay reliever, worked the ninth to get his first save.
Mariners rookie Logan Gilbert (5-3) gave up three runs. four hits and four walks over five innings. Seattle had won 11 consecutive games, dating to May 25, when Gilbert started. The right-hander was 5-0 during the stretch.
RED SOX 4, TIGERS 1
DETROIT (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez struck out 10 in five shutout innings and Boston beat Detroit to snap a five-game losing streak.
Rodriguez (8-6) allowed two hits and four walks in helping Boston end its longest losing streak of the season. J.D. Martinez, Enrique Hernandez and Jarren Duran homered for the Red Sox.
Boston pitchers struck out 18 batters, with Matt Barnes getting two as he pitched a perfect ninth for his 24th save in 28 chances.
Jonathan Schoop homered for Detroit. Casey Mize (6-6) was the loser.
BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to help Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.
Tellez is batting .340 (18 of 53) with five homers and 16 RBIs in 21 games since the Brewers acquired him from Toronto on July 6. He hit .209 with four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games with the Blue Jays.
Brent Suter (10-5) pitched one inning of scoreless relief. Devin Williams worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his first career save. Kyle Keller (0-1) was the loser.
BLUE JAYS 8, INDIANS 6
TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit his 42nd career leadoff home run for the first of his four hits, Steven Matz pitched six shutout innings and Toronto beat Cleveland.
Springer connected on J.C. Mejia's first pitch for his 13th homer of the season. He singled and scored in the second, hit a two-run double in the third and singled again in the fifth. Needing a triple to complete the cycle, Springer flied out in the eighth.
Matz (9-6) gave up six hits, all singles. He walked one and struck out eight. Mejia (1-7)allowed seven hits and matched a career worst by giving up eight runs in 2 1/3 innings.
Cleveland's Jose Ramirez and Oscar Mercado hit solo homers off Jordan Romano in the ninth.
REDS 6, TWINS 5
CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched six effective innings, Tyler Stephenson homered and Cincinnati held on to beat Minnesota.
Castillo (6-10) allowed Jorge Polanco's first-inning solo homer but settled in nicely from there, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out seven to win his third straight start. Michael Lorenzen came in for a five-out save, his first of the season after making just one appearance over the first three months because of injuries.
Charlie Barnes (0-2) took the loss.
