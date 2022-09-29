CHICAGO (AP) — Struggling to end an 11-year playoff drought, the slumping Phillies lost their fifth straight game Thursday as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory.
Philadelphia remained a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the final National League wild card when the Brewers lost 4-2 at home to Miami in the opener of a four-game series.
Seeking their first postseason berth since 2011, the Phillies have dropped the first three games of a season-ending 10-game trip and 10 of 13 overall since peaking at a season-best 80-62. Philadelphia has scored three runs or fewer in nine of those 13 games.
"We've got to swing the bats a little bit better than we did, especially with runners in scoring position," interim manager Rob Thomson said. "But yeah, we've got to turn around here pretty quick. We're getting good pitching. We've just got to string some hits together and we'll be fine."
The Phillies were 22-29 on June 3 when Thomson replaced Joe Girardi as manager.
Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker against Milwaukee, winning the season series 4-2. The Phillies go to major league-worst Washington for four games, then close with three at AL-best Houston. The Brewers finish with three games at home against Arizona.
Bryce Harper had three of six hits for the Phillies, who are 1 for their last 21 with runners in scoring position. J.T. Realmuto went 0 for 4 and struck out twice in his 1,000th game.
Philadelphia had not been swept in a season series of five or more games since Milwaukee went 7-0 in 2015.
"We're still in it," said Harper, the reigning NL MVP. "We have seven games left. We've got a road ahead of us, but we've got to keep playing, got to keep going, not having a mindset about losing and thinking about that."
Harper said the team assembled by President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski was postseason caliber.
"We've got a great team here," Harper said. "We've got a lot of great players. Dombrowksi put this team together to win games and get into the playoffs. You know, we need to do that."
Cubs rookie Javier Assad (2-2) allowed five hits in five innings as he rebounded from pair of rough outings when he allowed eight runs in six innings. Keegan Thompson gave up one hit over three innings for his second big league save and first this year.
Patrick Wisdom doubled twice and drove in a run and Seiya Suzuki was 2 for 3 as the Cubs completed a three-game sweep in which they limited the Phillies to three runs. Chicago has won eight of nine overall and swept the first-place Mets in New York two weeks ago.
"It's fun to play well. It's fun to win," said Ian Happ, who drove in Chicago's second run. "But those are the little things that motivate you as you kind of come down the stretch and being able to compete against good teams that are in playoff position."
Ranger Suárez (10-6) gave up two runs and seven hits in six innings. He had been 4-0 in 12 starts since a June 29 loss to Atlanta.
Three of Chicago's first four batters reached. Wisdom's first double drove in a run in what would have been a bigger rally had Willson Contreras not been out at home on Happ's chopper to Suárez.
Suzuki tripled with two outs in the fifth when center fielder Brandon Marsh lost his deep fly in the sun and the ball dropped in front of him, inches from his glove. Suzuki scored on Happ's single.
Happ made a nifty sliding catch of Marsh's fly at the left side wall for the first out of the ninth.
MARLINS 4, BREWERS 2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Avisaíl García came off the injured list and hit a grand slam in the eighth inning in Miami's victory over Milwaukee.
The Brewers have six games remaining, all at home — three more against Miami and three against Arizona.
Garcia's 411-foot blast came off Freddy Peralta (4-4), a regular starter making his first relief appearance of the season.
García, who was with the Brewers in 2020 and 2021, was put on the injured list Sept. 13 with a left hamstring strain. He was sent to Triple-A Jacksonville for a rehab assignment Monday before being activated Thursday.
Tommy Nance (1-3) pitched the seventh inning after being activated from the injured list. Dylan Floro worked the ninth for his ninth save.
GUARDIANS 2, RAYS 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookies Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan drove in runs in the eighth inning and Cleveland kept Tampa Bay from clinching an AL wild-card spot.
Tampa Bay had a chance in the ninth, loading the bases on three walks by Trevor Stephan. But Ji-Man Choi struck out and Isaac Paredes flied out short right as Stephan earned his third save.
The Guardians have 37 come-from-behind wins and extended their team record to 29 victories in their final at-bat. Enyel De Los Santos (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth as Cleveland improved to 20-4 since Sept. 4.
Shawn Armstrong (2-3) was the loser.
RED SOX 5, ORIOLES 3
BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie, Zack Kelly GOT his first career victory and Boston beat Baltimore to drop the slumping Orioles to the brink of elimination in the wild-card race,
Baltimore has lost five of its last six games. Toronto wrapped a wild-card spot with the Orioles' loss.
Zack Kelly (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out one in one shutout inning. Kaleb Ort pitched the ninth for his first career save. Dillon Tate (4-4) allowed Martinez's homer.
Kyle Stowers homered for the Orioles.
TIGERS 10, ROYALS 3
DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered and Detroit beat Kansas City to sweep the three-game sweep and move out of last place in the AL Central.
Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring the Tigers will not lose 100 games. The Royals (63-93) dropped into the division cellar.
Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) allowed five hits and four walks in 6 2/3 shutout innings. Jonathan Heasley (4-9) took the loss.
WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — September call-up Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to help Chicago beat Minnesota to end an eight-game losing streak.
Reynaldo López (6-4) pitched the seventh for the victory. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save. Caleb Thielbar (4-3) was the loser.
