ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour is moving toward an elite schedule in 2024 with 16 designated events — half of them with no more than 80-man fields and no cuts — along with a chance for players on the outside to play their way in.

Still to be finalized are which events get the $20 million prize funds and details for how players can earn a spot in the field.

