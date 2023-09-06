SEARCY — Fifth-year senior Georgios Petousis headed in a cross from sophomore Seth Albritton to lift Harding men's soccer to a 2-1 victory over William Jewell on a sweltering Tuesday afternoon at the Stevens Soccer Complex.
It was Harding's first victory of the year and pushed the Bisons to 1-1-1 overall. William Jewell dropped to 0-2-0.
Harding took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. Fifth-year senior Camilo Porto laced a shot from the top of the 18-yard box off an Albritton corner kick that found the far corner of the goal. The Bisons led 1-0 at halftime.
William Jewell answered with a goal in the 67th minute, but Petousis' goal gave the Bisons the win.
- Harding is now unbeaten (3-0-1) in its last four home games dating to last season.
- The Bisons last won their home opener in 2016, a 1-0 victory over Union (TN).
- Harding had eight shots on goal, its highest total since posting 11 SOG at Newman last season, a span of 12 games.
- With its 3-3 tie with Union (TN) on Saturday, the Bisons have scored multiple goals in consecutive games for the first time since netting three goals vs. Southern Nazarene (10/23 and Newman (10/28) in 2021.
- Harding made four changes in its starting lineup with GK Jared Nitz, Jacob Hernandez, Georgios Petousis and Josh Fulton starting. It was the first start of the season for Hernandez and Fulton.
- GEORGIOS PETOUSIS scored his second goal of the season and 12th of his career, it was his fourth career game-winning goal (tied for seventh in HU history), he needs one more goal to move into Harding's career top 10.
- CAMILO PORTO scored his second goal of the season and fifth of his career, he has scored in consecutive games for the first time in his career.
- SETH ALBRITTON assisted on both goals - they are the first two assists of his career and came in his 20th game. It is the second time this season a Harding player had two assists in a game (also Porto vs. Union).
- JARED NITZ made his 25th start at goalkeeper to tie Ryan Hamilton (2005-06) for fourth in career goalkeeper starts, he made five saves in the game.
Harding improved to 4-1 all-time against William Jewell and has won the last three meetings. The Bisons have also won all three matchups in Searcy, outscoring William Jewell 6-2.
Harding's next action is Friday, Sept. 8 at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi. The Choctaws are a member of the NCAA Division II Gulf South Conference. Harding will be seeking its first win in five meetings with Mississippi College.
