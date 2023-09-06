Petousis

Harding fifth-year senior Georgios Petousis scored off a header from a crossing shot to give the Bisons their first victory of the year against William Jewell.

 hardingsports.com

SEARCY — Fifth-year senior Georgios Petousis headed in a cross from sophomore Seth Albritton to lift Harding men's soccer to a 2-1 victory over William Jewell on a sweltering Tuesday afternoon at the Stevens Soccer Complex.

It was Harding's first victory of the year and pushed the Bisons to 1-1-1 overall. William Jewell dropped to 0-2-0.

