KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-out single in the eighth inning, helping the struggling Kansas City Royals to a back-and-forth 7-6 victory over the AL West-leading Houston Astros on Monday night.
Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez produced back-to-back two-out singles off Astros reliever Yimi Garcia (3-8) before Perez came to the plate. The big catcher got just enough of a slider off the handle of the bat to drop it down the right-field line, allowing Merrifield and Lopez to score the go-ahead runs — and both would be important.
Scott Barlow (5-3), who who unable to preserve the lead in the eighth when he allowed an inherited runner to score, also gave up a homer to Jason Castro in the ninth. But he got a spectacular play from Lopez at second base to retire Jake Meyers, and Jose Altuve popped out to end the game along with Kansas City's four-game losing streak.
Hunter Dozier homered and Ryan O'Hearn drove in a pair of runs as the Royals beat Houston for the first time in five tries.
Aledmys Diaz and Carlos Correa went deep for the Astros, whose bullpen had put together a sterling 1.85 ERA since the trade deadline. But reliever Ryne Stanek coughed up a run in a messy seventh inning that included a walk, a single and a hit batter, and Garcia allowed three straight hits in the eighth to take the loss.
Both teams had plenty of trouble on the base paths.
The Royals had runners thrown out at the plate in each of the first two innings. In the fifth, Carlos Santana was caught wandering off second on a comebacker to the pitcher.
The Astros watched Michael Brantley get thrown out at first after his tying single in the fifth. Chas McCormick made a silly attempt at advancing on Meyers' infield single in the seventh and was thrown out at third. And Diaz gave up the last out of the eighth when he was caught between first and second following his tying single.
That wasn't the end of the teams mimicking each other.
Correa broke a 3-all deadlock with his shot to left leading off the sixth, only for Dozier to answer with his home run in the bottom half. And when Lopez swiped two bags after a walk to manufacture a go-ahead run for Kansas City in the seventh, pinch hitter Taylor Jones doubled and scored on Diaz's single to knot the game again.
YANKEES 2, ANGELS 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning and struck out nine in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer and the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 Monday night.
New York has won 10 of 13 and pulled within two games of idle Boston for an AL wild-card spot. The Yankees open a three-game series against the Red Sox with a day-night doubleheader Tuesday.
Cole (11-6) went 5 2/3 innings, the only damage against him coming on Justin Upton's homer in the first. The Yankees' ace walked one batter and threw 90 pitches.
Gallo hit his 29th homer in the first inning against José Suarez (5-6).
Chad Green closed out the ninth for his fourth save.
Shohei Ohtani was 0 for 4 after homering three times in three games at Yankee Stadium during the Angels' previous visit.
RAYS 9, ORIOLES 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brett Phillips had an inside-the-park homer, Brandon Lowe went deep twice, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay dealt Baltimore its 12th consecutive loss.
Kevin Kiermaier and Mike Brosseau also homered for the Rays, who are 12-1 against the Orioles this season.
Josh Fleming (10-6) followed opener Collin McHugh and gave up two runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.
Phillips sent a leadoff drive in the sixth off Paul Fry to the left-center field wall that bounded past center fielder Cedric Mullins and was retrieved by left fielder D.J.Stewart. The speedster ended his dash around the bases with a head-first drive to beat a relay throw at the plate.
Matt Harvey (6-12) took the loss, allowing five runs and five hits in 4 ⅔ innings.
BRAVES 12, MARLINS 2
MIAMI (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Adam Duvall homered in a seven-run fourth inning, and surging Atlanta beat Miami.
Freeman also singled twice while Ozzie Albies had three hits and three RBIs for the NL East-leading Braves, who have won four straight and 11 of 13.
Trailing 2-1, Atlanta broke it open against Miami starter Braxton Garrett (1-2) and reliever Paul Campbell in the fourth. Freeman hit a three-run blast and Duvall added a two-run shot.
Touki Toussaint (2-2) limited the Marlins to two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered in the first and Isan Díaz went deep in the second for the Marlins, whose four-game winning streak ended.
REDS 14, CUBS 5
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India homered and drove in five runs, Wade Miley threw seven shutout innings and Cincinnati sent Chicago to its 12th straight loss.
Joey Votto got the 2,000th hit of his career, a solid single in the seventh. Votto came up again later in the inning and drove in a run with another base hit during an eight-run Reds outburst.
Miley (10-4) allowed four hits and struck out seven as the second-place Reds won for the ninth time in 13 games and moved within 7 1/2 games of idle Milwaukee in the NL Central.
Cubs right-hander Justin Steele (2-2) allowed five hits and two runs over four innings.
