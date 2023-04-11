METAIRIE, La. (AP) — All-Star forward Zion Williamson said he won't return to the New Orleans Pelicans' lineup until he's confident his body will respond well to the way he wants to play.

"Physically, I'm fine," Williamson, who injured his right hamstring in early January, said Tuesday. "Now it's just a matter of when I feel like Zion.

