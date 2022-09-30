NORTH LITTLE ROCK — For the 10th time in the sport’s history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast will buck into Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, holding the PBR North Little Rock Invitational March 3-4.

For two nights only, 35 of the best bull riders in the world will go head-to-head against the sport’s rankest bovine athletes, showcasing the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.

