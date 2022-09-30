NORTH LITTLE ROCK — For the 10th time in the sport’s history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast will buck into Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, holding the PBR North Little Rock Invitational March 3-4.
For two nights only, 35 of the best bull riders in the world will go head-to-head against the sport’s rankest bovine athletes, showcasing the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.
During the 2023 season, the PBR will celebrate its 30th anniversary since 20 cowboys broke away from the traditional rodeo with the belief that bull riding could be a standalone sport. Since their trailblazing initiative, the PBR has grown into a global phenomenon awarding nearly $300 million in prize money.
The upcoming PBR Gwinnett Invitational will mark the 14th event of the new individual season. Event goers will watch on as riders vie for crucial points in the race to be crowned the 2023 PBR World Champion.
In February 2022, the premier PBR Unleash The Beast bucked back to Simmons Bank Arena for the seventh consecutive season as two-time PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) knocked down two monstrous 90-point rides to win his first premier series event of the season.
Leme was quick to strike in Round 1, tying for second after making the 8 aboard re-ride draw Choc Tease (Cord McCoy/BuzzBallz LLC) for 89.75 points.
As Championship Saturday got underway, Leme earned his third round win of the season when he conquered Hang Em High (Bryan T. Smith/Nathan Doss) for 90.25 points.
Catapulted to the top of the event leaderboard, Leme was in possession of the first pick in the championship round bull draft and made a strategic choice to go head-to-head with Diddy Wa Diddy (Cord McCoy/Bill McCarty).
A familiar showdown, Leme rode the powerful animal athlete for 93.25 points in May 2021 en route to his event win at the premier series event in Billings, Montana. In North Little Rock, Leme was again a picture of perfection aboard Diddy Wa Diddy, matching the bull jump-for-jump to earn a 92-point score, clinching the event win.
For his efforts, Leme earned a critical 145.5 world points. While he traveled to Simmons Bank Arena ranked No. 9 in the world, Leme cracked the Top 5 for the first time this season, rising to No. 4.
Other past PBR North Little Rock Invitational event winners include: Rafael Henrique dos Santos (2021), Ramon de Lima (2020), J.B. Mauney (2019), Luciano de Castro (2018), Derek Kolbaba (2017), Ryan Dirteater (2016), Wiley Petersen (2003) and Dusty LaBeth (2002).
PBR’s return to North Little Rock comes on the spurs of a historic season for young gun Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York), who in 2022 became the first rider from New York to be crowned the PBR World Champion..
Clinching the title compliments of a victory at the prestigious PBR World Finals, Swearingen went a torrid 26-for-60, covering 43.33 percent of his animal athlete opponents during his 2022 gold buckle campaign.
Swearingen earned $1,697,481.63, including $1,394,000 for his career-first PBR World Championship and World Finals event win. Swearingen is now 17th in all-time money earned in PBR competition with his career earnings topping more than $2.21 million.
The bull riding action for the PBR North Little Rock Invitational begins with Round 1 at 7:45 p.m. CT on Friday, March 3, followed by Round 2 and the championship round at 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 4. All competing bull riders will get on one bull each in Rounds 1-2. Following Round 2 Saturday evening, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled with the Top 12 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.
Tickets for the two-day event go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10:00 a.m. CT, and start at $15, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.
PBR Elite Seats are available for avid fans who want an exclusive VIP experience while enjoying the world’s top bull riding circuit. These tickets, available in three tiers, offer premium seats, personal on-site concierge at the PBR fan loyalty booth, $20 concession voucher and souvenir credential and lanyard.
Available for $300, the PBR Bronze Elite Seats, which also include a post-event photo on the dirt which will be available for digital download after the event.
Priced at $390 is the PBR VIP Elite Seats and $490 is the PBR Premier Elite Seat, which include a 30th anniversary collectible item, pre-show backstage tour with PBR talent and photo on the dirt in front of the bucking chutes presented in a PBR 30th Anniversary Season branded frame to take home after the show and also available for digital download.
Additionally, the PBR Premier Elite Seats, which will offer the best views in the venue, will also include a 2023 PBR Yearbook.
For more information about the PBR and to see the full 2023 PBR Unleash The Beast schedule, visit PBR.com.
