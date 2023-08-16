GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Running back Ezekiel Elliott is officially heading to the AFC after a free agent deal with the New England Patriots.

The team announced the addition of the three-time Pro Bowler on Wednesday. A person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press that the seven-year veteran with the Dallas Cowboys is joining the Patriots on a one-year deal worth $4 million and incentives could boost his compensation to $6 million.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.