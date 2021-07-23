There is excitement in the air.
The City of Searcy Park and Recreation Director Mike Parsons is excited about the 54th Annual Silver Gloves Regional Boxing Tournament arriving and making themselves feel right at home on the shady banks of the Little Red River.
The tournament will be held at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 Elm Street, starting Thursday at 7 p.m. The tournament will continue Friday at 7 p.m. The final day for the event will be July 31, starting at 1 p.m.
Parsons said that there have been wrestling events, concerts and other boxing events that have been able to call the Carmichael home for 42-years.
The Silver Gloves Tournament will feature athletes between the ages of 8-17, is an event that is held in the spirit of the Golden Gloves. It gives a chance for these young athletes to learn the science of the sport of boxing, a chance to showcase all of their talent in the ring and it is the highlight of the hard work in preparing for the ring in the gym.
When the negotiation for the tournament failed to be worked out between the event planners and the city of Pine Bluff and with the Convention Center broke down, the tournament started to look for a new home.
Parsons was contacted via text message. He is acquainted with the owner/coach of the Chickasaw Boxing Club Phillip Clark and the President of the Arkansas Amature Boxing and coach at the Augusta Boxing Club Byron Hurford. They presented the proposal to Parsons that there would be a chance for the Silver Gloves calling Searcy home.
“It is a huge event and it is an honor that we get a chance to host it,” Parsons said. “I know that there are other venues in town that are large enough to host but they reached out to us, and we gladly accepted.”
The tournament is conducted under the guidelines of USA Boxing that will make sure that each boxing match will be sanctioned. The equipment will be in good repair and all of the safety procedures for the coaches, cornermen and athletes that are participating in the tournament.
Parsons said that the event can help the economy of the city of Searcy and around the county. There are going to be athletes with family members and friends who will be arriving from Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.
“It is going to bring in a lot of other people that have never been or heard of Searcy before,” Parsons said. “It will help the city, it will help and bring in some good revenue to the city as well.”
Parsons said that the Park and Rec Department is not sponsoring the event, but it will do what they can do to help the event succeed and he is also open to the idea of making the Silver Gloves a resident in the city.
The local businesses that have reached out with sponsorship Air Tech, PClark Express, Robbie’s Truck Repair, Athlete’s Choice and TBake Express for the event, there are banners around the city advertising the event and to celebrate the rich boxing tradition in the city of Searcy and in White County.
“We have had a lot of people call about it, we have some flyers up about it and there are some banners around town, ” Parson said. “I expect us to reach capacity.”
There is excitement in the city of Searcy, there is excitement for the athletes that are going to be in the ring and there will be plenty of excitement from everyone associated with the Silver Gloves.
