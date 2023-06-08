Stanley Cup Golden Knights Panthers

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates with the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura defends during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Overtime. Season on the line. The Florida Panthers keep finding ways to flourish in those moments.

And for the first time, they've won a game in the Stanley Cup Final.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.