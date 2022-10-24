Searcy's offense did it's part in the early going against a Benton team bent on domination with ultra-back Braylen Russell, who rushed for four touchdowns during the Panthers' 62-28 victory at Lions Stadium on Friday.
Russell, who is listed on Benton's roster at 6-2, 230 lbs., appeared to be taller and larger than those numbers as he slashed through the Lions defense, at times dragging multiple defenders with him. Searcy was able to answer for the most part in the first half with a steady stream of successful drives, including a pair of touchdown runs for senior running back Dede Johnson, and a gadget-trick turned successful score as Kade Ivy took a direct snap and punched it in to keep the Lions within distance at the half, 38-28.
Searcy fans did vehemently oppose an onside-kick call that occurred with 3:39 to play in the first quarter when the ball itself appeared to be out of bounds but was awarded to the Panthers. That was converted into points, giving Benton a 17-7 lead before Johnson answered for the Lions.
Russell and quarterback Cline Hooten combined for four touchdowns in the first half to keep the Panthers ahead. Benton was able to keep its hosts off the scoreboard in the second half while adding three more touchdowns and a field goal. The Panthers were not officially in the Arkansas Sports Media top 5 for 6A in Monday's poll but did receive 9 votes, now 6-2 overall and 6-1 in the 6A-East Conference.
The Lions are now 2-6 overall and 2-5 in the 6A-East Conference. Searcy will host Jacksonville this Friday at Lions Stadium. The Titans are 0-8 on the season following a 42-6 loss to Catholic last week. Searcy will then wrap up its regular-season schedule on the road at West Memphis on Nov. 4.
