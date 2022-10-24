Dede

Searcy senior running back Dede Johnson, seen here against Batesville, added to his season-touchdown total last Friday against Benton.

 Jason King

Searcy's offense did it's part in the early going against a Benton team bent on domination with ultra-back Braylen Russell, who rushed for four touchdowns during the Panthers' 62-28 victory at Lions Stadium on Friday.

Russell, who is listed on Benton's roster at 6-2, 230 lbs., appeared to be taller and larger than those numbers as he slashed through the Lions defense, at times dragging multiple defenders with him. Searcy was able to answer for the most part in the first half with a steady stream of successful drives, including a pair of touchdown runs for senior running back Dede Johnson, and a gadget-trick turned successful score as Kade Ivy took a direct snap and punched it in to keep the Lions within distance at the half, 38-28. 

