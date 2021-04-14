PANGBURN — The Pangburn Lady Tigers softball team improved to 9-5 overall and 5-2 in 3A-2 play with a 9-0 victory over Harding Academy on Tuesday.
The victory broke a two-game skid for the Lady Tigers. Harding Academy is now 6-8 overall and 1-4 in league play.
Tuesday’s game was scoreless after one inning. Pangburn plated two runs in bottom of the second. With one out, Onica Nelson and Kaylea Lawson both singled and scored.
Pangburn scored six runs in bottom of the third to lead 8-0. Scoring were Kandyce Reed, Courtney Vess, Miranda Redman, Snelson, Lawson and Kelley Glenn.
Pangburn’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth. Erica Janson tippled and scored on a groundout by Reed for the first out of the inning.
Reed got the win for the Lady Tigers. She struck out 11 Harding Academy batters.
Snelson and Lawson each scored two runs for the Lady Tigers.
Pangburn has one conference game left. They play at Clinton on April 20. They have three non-conference games left. They play at Carlisle today, host Batesville on Monday and host Clarendon on April 22.
Harding Academy has three conference games left. They play at Riverview on Friday, host Rose Bud on Tuesday and host Bald Knob on April 23.
Clinton is leading the conference at 6-0. Bald Knob is second at 4-1, followed by Rose Bud at 3-1 and Pangburn at 5-2.
