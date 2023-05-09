ROSE BUD — No tournament, regardless of how well it is officiated overall, ever goes controversy-free, as the Pangburn Tigers found out on Saturday.

The Tigers were tied with Mayflower 1-1 in a very competitive third-place game on the final day of the 3A-3 Regional tournament when a missed call doomed their day in a 7-2 loss to the Eagles. The loss forced Pangburn to the No. 4 seed out of Region 3, lining them up for a game against 3A-2 Region No. 1 seed Gosnell tomorrow at 12:30 pm at Lincoln High School in Northwest Arkansas.

