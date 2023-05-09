ROSE BUD — No tournament, regardless of how well it is officiated overall, ever goes controversy-free, as the Pangburn Tigers found out on Saturday.
The Tigers were tied with Mayflower 1-1 in a very competitive third-place game on the final day of the 3A-3 Regional tournament when a missed call doomed their day in a 7-2 loss to the Eagles. The loss forced Pangburn to the No. 4 seed out of Region 3, lining them up for a game against 3A-2 Region No. 1 seed Gosnell tomorrow at 12:30 pm at Lincoln High School in Northwest Arkansas.
The Eagles had taken momentum in the top of the sixth inning by loading the bases with no outs against starting Pangburn senior pitcher Boe Baker when a fly ball to left was perfectly fielded by Tigers junior outfielder Iann Dunn with an impressive scooping catch, but the line umpire ruled it a live-ball hit, and Mayflower scored the first of six runs in the inning. Pangburn was able to answer only one of those scores in the bottom of the sixth after the letdown.
“I thought the boys fought hard,” Pangburn second-year coach Caleb Crisp said. “We had a couple of things go against us there late in the game, and we lost some momentum. I don't think (the final score) reflected how we felt about the game; I thought we fought to the very end. We just needed a couple of things to go in our favor, and it's a different ball game.”
Crisp and his team were amazingly calm during the questionable call, as the umpires called both coaches to the middle of the field for a lengthy discussion before sticking to the call. Crisp also took the high road with his comments following the game.
“He did what he was supposed to do, and I'm proud of him, and that's all I have to say about that,” Crisp said.
Pangburn answered the initial Eagles score in the bottom of the third when a grounder to left field by Baker drove in junior Cole Ramsey to make it 1-1. The Tigers scored their only other run in the bottom of the sixth when a Mayflower fielding error allowed a runner in.
The Tigers have been to the state tournament before, but no Pangburn team has ever made it out of the opening round. A fact Crisp and assistant coach Wade Butler have used to motivate their team throughout the postseason.
“We feel like no matter which seed we've got, we are capable of winning,” Crisp said. “We have the right mindset going in of doing what we are supposed to do. I think we are going to be a tough team to beat no matter where we go in, or what seed – doesn't matter. Our message to them has been let's make some history this year.”
