ENGLAND — The Pangburn Lady Tigers overcame an early deficit to beat England 12-4 on Thursday in softball.
With the win, Pangburn improves to 3-0 on the season.
England jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Jordan Davis and Logan Wilson both scored on a single by Sydney Stepps.
The score remained the same until Pangburn plated four runs in the top of the third. With one out, Kaylee Waire struck out but reached first base on a dropped third strike. She scored on a double by Haylee King.. Two batters later, Kandyce Reed doubled, driving in Waire.
Reed and Courtney Vess, who singled, both scored on a double by Monica Nelson with two outs.
Pangburn plated single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to lead 6-2. Waire walked in the fourth and scored on a double by King. Vess led off the fifth with a double and scored when Kaylea Lawson reached on an error with two outs.
The Lady Lions got back into the game in the bottom of the fifth, scoring twice to pull to within two at 6-4. Madi Martin and Jayla Arnold both scored runs.
Pangburn came alive in the top of the sixth, scoring six runs on seven hits. The Lady Tigers sent 12 batters to the plate. Scoring runs were Waire, King, Erica Janson, Reed, Vess and Miranda Redman.
England had one batter reach the rest of the game. Stepps walked with one out in the sixth inning. Pangburn pitcher Reed struck out the next two batters to end the inning. She also retired the side in order in the bottom of the sixth, striking out two.
For the game, Reed allowed five hits in seven innings of work. She gave up only one base on balls while striking out 11 England batters.
