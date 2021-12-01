The Pangburn Lady Tigers routed Riverview 58-33 in 3A-2 conference opener for both teams Tuesday at the Riverview Activity Center.
During the game, the Lady Raiders’ offense struggled from the floor with shot selection, scoring points and taking care of the basketball against a physical press defense played by the Tigers.
Leading the Lady Raiders, with a strong inside presence under the basket, senior center Jonna Nicholson scored 17 points, including going 5 of 8 from the free throw line. She also had seven rebounds.
The Lady Raiders only had three players to score any points for the Lady Raiders. Junior guard Makayla Hale scored 15 points and rounding out the scoring for the Raiders was senior forward Christa Bradley scoring just one point.
With just eight players on the roster, Riverview coach Brandi Goforth options are limited from the bench, she has to be selective with the rotation from the bench.
“When we are in the gym and practicing everyday and we are running the sets and we're getting the reps in we look really good,” Goforth said. “Thanksgiving break was tough with kids out of town, and we are low on numbers this year, but I have seen them put up more points than they did tonight.”
Pangburn' coach Kristi Roland said after the game she was happy that her teams ability to get the win and describe it was not a pretty game but the victory looks nice. She was still proud of the effort on the court from her team.
“It was not too pretty and we got off to a slow start which after being off a week I wasn’t too surprised,” Roland said. “We finally got it going and put a few baskets together and came out with a good win.”
The Lady Raiders allowed Pangburn senior guard Brynlee Huggins to score 21 points from the floor and she shot 75 percent from the free throw line. Huggins got help from Miranda Redman, Haylee Phillips both players scored eight points and Kelsie Houston chipped in with seven points for the Lady Tigers.
Goforth is expecting to expand her roster in January which will create a deeper bench and develop a rotation for the Lady Raiders.
“They are ready to come out, the biggest thing that I have been preaching is that you don’t give up or you don’t quit,” Goforth said. “I don’t care what the scoreboard says. We are not going to give up, and we are not going to quit. Come Jan. 1, there will be more girls, more legs and they are looking forward to that, and so am I.”
