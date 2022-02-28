ROSE BUD — The Pangburn Lady Tigers are headed to the finals of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament after beating Mountain View 58-54 in overtime on Monday at Rambler Arena.
Pangburn will play either Clinton or Hoxie in the finals Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Rose Bud’s Rambler Arena.
The score was tied 45-45 at the end of regulation. Mountain View’s Josie Storey made 2 of 3 free throws with 5 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
In the extra period, Pangburn’s Brylee Huggins and Haylee Phillips each hit 3-pointers to help propel the Lady Tigers to the win.
Huggins and Phillips each scored 26 points to lead the Lady Tigers. Scoring 2 each were Miranda Redman and Rivers McKee.
Storey led Mountain View with 29 points.
Pangburn is now 23-12 on the season. Mountain View previously beat Pangburn 51-32, 49-33 and 37-31.
