Two senior boys from Pangburn signed their national letters of intent to play baseball in college in front of friends and family Friday afternoon in Tiger Arena.
Catcher Keegan Woods and pitcher Luke Rolland are going to play at Oklahoma Wesleyan University and Connors State College, respectively.
Woods went first and had several people speak on his behalf.
“He [Woods] doesn’t go through the motions, “ Pangburn Assistant Baseball Coach Wade Butler said. “He goes to work.”
Woods played for the Applied Velocity Team last summer and was coached by Austin Allen, who played baseball at Southwest Tennessee, Arkansas State, Arkansas Baptist and Central Baptist College.
“I’d take 100 Keegans on the field if I could have them all,” Allen said.
Woods will be playing for the Eagles as a catcher. The Eagles were the NAIA national champions in 2011.
Rolland will be headed to Warner, Okla. Connors State has won 18 conference championships, has been in the regional title game 21 times and has gone to the Junior College World Series five times.
Rolland is a two-way player at Pangburn playing basketball and baseball.
“He [Rolland] wants to turn drills into competitions,” Pangburn basketball coach Ben Jones said.
The theme of the speakers talking about Rolland was his mentality when he plays the game.
“To quote Yogi Berra,” Jones said. “Baseball is one-half physical and one-half mental.”
Both players still have one season to play baseball at Pangburn this year before they leave for their respective colleges.
