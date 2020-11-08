This year's high school football playoffs will look different after the Arkansas Activities Association announced it would allow all teams the option to opt in as wildcards no matter the record.
Although each conference is being handled differently, the brackets released by the AAA on Saturday revealed the schools that had opted in and how the playoffs would look this year.
For the Searcy Lions in 6A, the playoffs will look the same as there were no changes made and they will begin the first round on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m at Little Rock Parkview.
In the 5A bracket, the regular playoffs have been pushed back a week. The wildcard games will take place on Nov. 13 where the opt-in teams will travel to play against two, three and four seeds.
The Beebe Badgers have opted into the playoffs and will play the No. 4 seed in the 5A-South in Camden Fairview at Camden Fairview. The winner will play Harrison in the first round of the playoffs the next week on Nov. 20 at Harrison.
In the 4A and 3A, it is the same thing. The 4A Bald Knob Bulldogs will play a wildcard game against the 4A-1 seventh seed Green Forrest, which opted into the playoffs.
The Bulldogs will host Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. since they are the higher seed.
In 3A, Harding Academy is the one seed in the 3A-2 Conference so the Wildcats will have a first-round bye and will not play until Nov. 20 when they will host Smackover at 7 p.m.
For the 3A, 4A and 5A, the championship games will not be played until Dec. 19 while 2A, 6A and 7A will all have their championship games Dec. 5.
