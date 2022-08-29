Teeter

Riverview senior running back Koby Teeter fights for yardage during the Raiders’ scrimmage against Clinton. The Raiders fell 35-0 to Malvern on Friday to open the regular season.

 Jason King

The first game of the Steve Williams era at Riverview High School did not go as planned as the Malvern Leopards raced out to a 14-0 first quarter lead en route to the 35-0 win over the Raiders on Friday night at Raider Stadium in Searcy.

Early on, it was the two headed monster of quarterback Cedric Simmons and running back Jalen Dupree providing the scoring for the Leopards as Simmons would score on a 14 yard run with 9:39 to go in the 1st quarter to put Malvern up 7-0. Dupree would follow that up with two touchdown runs of his own, one from 2 yards out with 7:11 left in the 1st quarter and the other from 7 yards out with 7:41 left in the 2nd quarter.

