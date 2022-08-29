The first game of the Steve Williams era at Riverview High School did not go as planned as the Malvern Leopards raced out to a 14-0 first quarter lead en route to the 35-0 win over the Raiders on Friday night at Raider Stadium in Searcy.
Early on, it was the two headed monster of quarterback Cedric Simmons and running back Jalen Dupree providing the scoring for the Leopards as Simmons would score on a 14 yard run with 9:39 to go in the 1st quarter to put Malvern up 7-0. Dupree would follow that up with two touchdown runs of his own, one from 2 yards out with 7:11 left in the 1st quarter and the other from 7 yards out with 7:41 left in the 2nd quarter.
Even the Malvern wide receivers were getting in on running the football as receiver Kealon Juniel would score from 5 yards out with 5:06 remaining in the 2nd quarter to put Malvern up 28-0. That’s how the 1st half would end as it was a dominating performance by the Leopards as they put up 359 yards of total offense in the half while holding Riverview to just 52 yards of total offense.
The Raider offense would find some life in the 2nd half, with their best drive coming in the 4th quarter as the Raiders had a 1st and goal at the Malvern 5 yard line. However, the Leopard defense stiffened and kept the Raiders from scoring, stopping them on downs. The only score of the 2nd half came with 7:41 to go in the 3rd quarter when Simmons found his running back Dupree streaking down the middle of the field on a touchdown pass from 41 yards out. At this point, the sportsmanship rule came into effect with the clock running continously.
Riverview’s Koby Teeter had 13 carries for 42 yards while Demyriun Spears added 37 yards on 5 carries. For the game, Malvern accounted for 469 yards of total offense while holding Riverview to 110. The Raiders (0-1) will travel to Highland on Friday night to take on the Rebels while the Leopards (1-0) will take on Glen Rose.
